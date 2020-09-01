Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vertex Global Services wins Multiple Brand Opus Awards for innovation, technology and business empowerment

Vertex Global Services, the leading and global Business Optimization Solutions provider, has bagged the prestigious two prestigious awards by Brand Opus.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:24 IST
Vertex Global Services wins Multiple Brand Opus Awards for innovation, technology and business empowerment
Vertex Global Services. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, the leading and global Business Optimization Solutions provider, has bagged the prestigious two prestigious awards by Brand Opus. Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services, was awarded "Most Innovative Young Tech-Entrepreneur" by Brand Opus India.

Vertex Global Services also celebrated another victory of bagging the award for "Best Innovative Business Solutions Service Providers 2020". The award was presented to brands and leaders who set an example of courage, commitment, and performance during the pandemic.

Vertex currently serves more than 3000 clients worldwide. Launched in 2016, Vertex Global Services is committed to providing the best integrator services across the globe, under the abled leadership of Gagan Arora. He is passionate about new ideas evaluation, conceptualization, and execution of innovative technology solutions across verticals. His vision is to grow the employee strength to 2000 plus people in the next two years by adding two new Business Units this year to the existing portfolio of Managed Services, Performance Marketing, E-Learning, AI & Staff Augmentation taking the portfolio count to seven Business Units under Vertex umbrella.

"We innovate to create products and services that surpass client expectations on performance and that are simultaneously sustainable. These innovations deliver solutions across the entire value chain and bring value to our shareholders. This achievement is a motivation to work even more effectively and will play in the catalyst in Vertex's growth. We have successfully expanded our business in e-learning with the launch of Vertex Digital Academy. This has enabled us to generate employment, explore opportunities and accelerate affordable learning for all," commented Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader celebrating the win. An expert in international business, Gagan has served in multiple profiles across continents and delivered exponential growth. He is a BCG graduate who began his career in a technology company from the grass-root level more than 18 years ago, serving in numerous general-management, strategic marketing and business development roles.

A trusted advisor on growth to several Fortune 500 companies, Gagan has carved a niche for himself and Vertex Global Services across geographies. Despite the toughest business conditions during the pandemic, Vertex Global Services continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, growth, and bottom-line results.

Founded in 2016, Vertex Global Services is one of the fastest-growing services integrators; ranked 19th amongst 50 most innovative companies across the globe, recently awarded as India's Best Company in Solutions & Consulting and recognized as Best Place to work. With unparalleled strategy, creative and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to the automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI.

For more information, please visit: vertexglobalservices.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

European shares trim gains after weak inflation data, Tech outperforms

European shares trimmed early gains on Tuesday due to losses in British blue chips and weak euro zone inflation data, while the technology sector led gains on the back of major Apple suppliers. Apple suppliers in the region rose after the i...

Piaggio India launches special-edition Vespa Racing Sixties scooters

Piaggio India on Tuesday launched special-edition Vespa Racing Sixties scooters inspired by racing machines from the era of 1960s. The Vespa Racing Sixties will be available in two variants of 125cc and 150cc priced at Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,...

Ramachandra Guha to come out with new book on cricket

Historian Ramachandra Guha will come out with a book on cricket in November, which will trace the entire arc of the game in India, across all levels at which it is played and also present vivid portraits of local heroes, provincial icons, a...

Jaishankar greets people of Uzbekistan on Independence Day, Slovakia on Constitution Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday greeted the people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day and the people of Slovakia on their Constitution Day. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he looks forward to further strengthening strateg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020