Vertex Global Services wins Multiple Brand Opus Awards for innovation, technology and business empowerment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, the leading and global Business Optimization Solutions provider, has bagged the prestigious two prestigious awards by Brand Opus. Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services, was awarded "Most Innovative Young Tech-Entrepreneur" by Brand Opus India.

Vertex Global Services also celebrated another victory of bagging the award for "Best Innovative Business Solutions Service Providers 2020". The award was presented to brands and leaders who set an example of courage, commitment, and performance during the pandemic.

Vertex currently serves more than 3000 clients worldwide. Launched in 2016, Vertex Global Services is committed to providing the best integrator services across the globe, under the abled leadership of Gagan Arora. He is passionate about new ideas evaluation, conceptualization, and execution of innovative technology solutions across verticals. His vision is to grow the employee strength to 2000 plus people in the next two years by adding two new Business Units this year to the existing portfolio of Managed Services, Performance Marketing, E-Learning, AI & Staff Augmentation taking the portfolio count to seven Business Units under Vertex umbrella.

"We innovate to create products and services that surpass client expectations on performance and that are simultaneously sustainable. These innovations deliver solutions across the entire value chain and bring value to our shareholders. This achievement is a motivation to work even more effectively and will play in the catalyst in Vertex's growth. We have successfully expanded our business in e-learning with the launch of Vertex Digital Academy. This has enabled us to generate employment, explore opportunities and accelerate affordable learning for all," commented Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader celebrating the win. An expert in international business, Gagan has served in multiple profiles across continents and delivered exponential growth. He is a BCG graduate who began his career in a technology company from the grass-root level more than 18 years ago, serving in numerous general-management, strategic marketing and business development roles.

A trusted advisor on growth to several Fortune 500 companies, Gagan has carved a niche for himself and Vertex Global Services across geographies. Despite the toughest business conditions during the pandemic, Vertex Global Services continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, growth, and bottom-line results.

Founded in 2016, Vertex Global Services is one of the fastest-growing services integrators; ranked 19th amongst 50 most innovative companies across the globe, recently awarded as India's Best Company in Solutions & Consulting and recognized as Best Place to work. With unparalleled strategy, creative and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to the automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI.

