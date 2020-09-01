Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's real GDP expected to contract by 5.2 pc in FY21: Motilal Oswal

While the real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 23.9 per cent and gross value added (GVA) by 22.8 per cent in the first quarter of current financial year, the real GDP turnaround from contraction to growth in late calendar year 20 may be much slower than expected, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:43 IST
India's real GDP expected to contract by 5.2 pc in FY21: Motilal Oswal
Nominal GDP contraction by 22.6 pc in Q1 implies output loss of Rs 15 lakh crore.. Image Credit: ANI

While the real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 23.9 per cent and gross value added (GVA) by 22.8 per cent in the first quarter of current financial year, the real GDP turnaround from contraction to growth in late calendar year 20 may be much slower than expected, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Tuesday. It expects another contraction in the second quarter. Following the last quarter's worse-than-expected contraction, Motilal Oswal has now revised the forecast for GDP decline to 5.2 per cent year-on-year in FY21 followed by 8 per cent growth in FY22.

On a quarterly basis, it expects real GDP to contract by another 4.5 per cent in Q2 and grow by 1.3 per cent and 5 per cent in Q3 and Q4. In its EcoScope report, the financial services firm said while a contraction in GDP was obvious, the actual fall of 23.9 per cent in Q1 was surprising. It was largely attributed to deeper decline of 26.7 per cent in private consumption expenditure and a 47.5 per cent decrease in gross capital formation.

On the positive side, government consumption remained robust with growth of 16.4 per cent, the highest in 12 quarters. Moreover, external trade posted a surplus, contributing a positive 6 per cent to real GDP. Assuming a growth of 8 per cent in the pre-Covid-19 or normal scenario, a contraction to this extent implies output loss of Rs 15 lakh crore.

Higher than market consensus of minus 18.8 per cent, real GVA contracted by 22.8 per cent. The only component that contributed positively to real GVA was agriculture with 3.4 per cent in Q1. Further details suggest real GVA excluding agriculture contracted 26.8 per cent year-on-year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

European shares trim gains after weak inflation data, Tech outperforms

European shares trimmed early gains on Tuesday due to losses in British blue chips and weak euro zone inflation data, while the technology sector led gains on the back of major Apple suppliers. Apple suppliers in the region rose after the i...

Piaggio India launches special-edition Vespa Racing Sixties scooters

Piaggio India on Tuesday launched special-edition Vespa Racing Sixties scooters inspired by racing machines from the era of 1960s. The Vespa Racing Sixties will be available in two variants of 125cc and 150cc priced at Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,...

Ramachandra Guha to come out with new book on cricket

Historian Ramachandra Guha will come out with a book on cricket in November, which will trace the entire arc of the game in India, across all levels at which it is played and also present vivid portraits of local heroes, provincial icons, a...

Jaishankar greets people of Uzbekistan on Independence Day, Slovakia on Constitution Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday greeted the people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day and the people of Slovakia on their Constitution Day. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he looks forward to further strengthening strateg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020