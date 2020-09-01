Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protiviti India drives growth with promotion of Managing Directors and other key leaders; continues new hiring for in-demand services

Leading consulting firm Protiviti Member Firm for India has promoted new Managing Directors in the following areas - Data Digital, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Global Delivery Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:40 IST
Protiviti India drives growth with promotion of Managing Directors and other key leaders; continues new hiring for in-demand services
Protiviti India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading consulting firm Protiviti Member Firm for India has promoted new Managing Directors in the following areas - Data Digital, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Global Delivery Centre. Despite the large scale impact of COVID-19 on businesses across industries, including those in the consulting space, the Firm has been able to navigate the crisis and has grown and expanded in terms of employee promotions, annual increments and new business expansion.

"Our newly promoted Managing Directors have a wealth of experience in diverse industries and a strong commitment to finding innovative solutions for our clients. I am confident that these leaders are going to strengthen our capabilities across domains and fast-growing solution areas," said Sanjeev Agarwal, Country Market Leader - Protiviti Member Firm for India. During the past six months, the firm saw a significant number of new appointments across locations and roles. The firm has also attracted experienced talent at the leadership level from across industries and brought Managing Directors, Senior Directors and Directors on board recently.

"The appraisals cycle for the year has been completed and keeping to 'Our Promise to Our People', people were promoted depending on their eligibility, which shows the opportunities we created that people can leverage to grow their careers. It demonstrates our commitment to attract and retain the best talent to help clients with their business needs," said Sanjeev. "We foresee growth across data analytics, digital transformation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and cyber security services. All these areas require a high degree of innovation, and we have been investing in setting-up our Technology Innovation and Delivery Hub to provide opportunities to our people to up-skill and re-skill themselves in these high demand areas," he further added.

The firm is also focusing on strengthening its technology alliances and the development of standards, frameworks and methodologies in the data and digital space. Globally, Protiviti is named in the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and believes in providing its employees a fair opportunity to grow and showcase their skills. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ICAI to come out with forensic accounting, investigation standards

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI plans to come out with a detailed set of forensic accounting and investigation standards by the end of December. Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, ICAI President Atul Kuma...

Two held for smuggling liquor from Telangana to Andhra

Police officials have arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling over 100 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said police. The two accused have been identified as Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh, wh...

Trump to ask U.S. appeals court to keep tax returns from Manhattan prosecutor

Lawyers for Donald Trump will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to block the Manhattan district attorney from accessing the U.S. presidents tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. Trump has spent a ye...

Assam Assembly pays tributes to Mukherjee

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and termed his death as an irreparable loss to the country. After the Question Hour, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjourned the House for five minutes when he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020