Left Menu
Development News Edition

First-of-its-kind shield for realty buyers by Bullmen Realty India

In the first-ever of its kind step in the real estate sector, Bullmen Realty India has come out to the rescue of property seekers who find it difficult to trust the project they are trusting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:42 IST
First-of-its-kind shield for realty buyers by Bullmen Realty India
Bullmen Realty India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Sept 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the first-ever of its kind step in the real estate sector, Bullmen Realty India has come out to the rescue of property seekers who find it difficult to trust the project they are trusting. India's best property portal has launched a campaign 'Bullmen Guarantee Offer' that provides a shield to the customers against any wrongdoing. The shield is intended to safeguard the investment as Bullmen Realty India will return the double money of the buyer if the developer fails to deliver the project.

With this campaign, Bullmen Realty India is bringing more transparency to the sector, which was mired with controversies because of the misdoings of a handful of few. The company is one of the top-notch real estate consulting firms in India that has already blown the trumpet of success many times in the past.

"This has never been done in the history of Indian real estate brokerage. At a time when people are showing trust in real estate assets, we have taken it as our responsibility that they should not face any hurdle to achieve the dream. Over the years we have seen the investment of people getting stuck in bad projects or projects that did not see the light of the day. Understanding the problem from a buyer's point of view we have come out with this guarantee, which will ensure that buyer's investment is safe," said Ankush Jain, MD, Bullmen Realty India while launching the shield offer. Under this shield, Bullmen Realty India will take it upon itself to provide all information related to the project to the buyers. It will check the projects on four parameters - NOCs, background check of developers, quality of construction, or compliance, or RERA.

"Most of the cases happen as the buyer is misinformed or not informed at all. The problem also happens because of the lack of knowledge of buyers regarding various compliances and the time it takes to streamline everything. With this shield, buyers will be equipped with all the info and it will safeguard them from any mishap," added Jain The company is offering to help the customers in understanding the projects in which they are interested in. "We will check the project about which the caller is inquiring about based on the four parameters that we have set. We will help the customers to make an informed decision and ensure that they do not fall in the clutches of a bad investment."

The company was incorporated in 2015 by MD, Ankush Jain, with the sole purpose of providing best-in-class and cost-effective real estate properties for our valuable clients. "Purchasing a property is one of the toughest jobs for the clients, and requires expert advice, site visits, and legal assistance. Hence, our sales experts research everything on your behalf to bring the best property deal for you. With the current campaign we have taken the assurance a notch higher," said Jain. Apart from offering real estate expertise, Bullmen Realty India provides a comprehensive guide to the property documentation process and financial services to make your property buying journey a memorable affair of life.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ICAI to come out with forensic accounting, investigation standards

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI plans to come out with a detailed set of forensic accounting and investigation standards by the end of December. Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, ICAI President Atul Kuma...

Two held for smuggling liquor from Telangana to Andhra

Police officials have arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling over 100 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said police. The two accused have been identified as Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh, wh...

Trump to ask U.S. appeals court to keep tax returns from Manhattan prosecutor

Lawyers for Donald Trump will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to block the Manhattan district attorney from accessing the U.S. presidents tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. Trump has spent a ye...

Assam Assembly pays tributes to Mukherjee

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and termed his death as an irreparable loss to the country. After the Question Hour, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjourned the House for five minutes when he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020