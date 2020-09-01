Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves 27 cold chain projects in 11 states with grant-in-aid of Rs 208 cr

According to the ministry, the 27 new integrated cold chain projects will leverage a total investment of Rs 743 crore for creation of modern, innovative infrastructure and effective cold chain facilities for food processing sector across the nation. "These projects with a grant-in-aid of Rs 208 crore will help increase efficiency and sustainability in India's food supply chain," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:57 IST
Govt approves 27 cold chain projects in 11 states with grant-in-aid of Rs 208 cr

The government on Tuesday said it has approved 27 cold chain projects in 11 states with a grant-in-aid of Rs 208 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY). The Food Processing Industries Ministry in a statement said these projects were "approved" in Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meetings under the 'Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure' of PMKSY.

The meetings, held during second fortnight of August, were chaired by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal through video conferencing, it said. According to the ministry, the 27 new integrated cold chain projects will leverage a total investment of Rs 743 crore for creation of modern, innovative infrastructure and effective cold chain facilities for food processing sector across the nation.

"These projects with a grant-in-aid of Rs 208 crore will help increase efficiency and sustainability in India's food supply chain," it said. The new integrated cold chain projects are likely to generate direct and indirect employment for 16,200 people and are likely to benefit 2,57,904 farmers, it added.

The ministry further said the projects have been approved across Andhra Pradesh (7), Bihar (1), Gujarat (2), Haryana (4), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1), Madhya Pradesh (1), Punjab (1), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (4) and Uttar Pradesh (1). "These projects will not only provide a big boost to the growth of food processing infrastructure but would also help in streamlining the agricultural supply chain, generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in rural areas, provide better prices to farmers, end-users, and benefit allied sectors," Badal said.

These benefits are vital for the economic security of farmers, she added. "Saving the perishable produce by provisioning adequate infrastructure shall not only help in augmenting farmer's incomes but it shall also act as a small step towards making India Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) in the fruits and vegetables sector," the minister said.

According to the ministry, a total of 85 cold chain projects have been considered for financial assistance throughout the country under the central sector scheme. Under the 'Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure', the government provides financial assistance in the form of grant-in-aid at the rate of 35 per cent for general areas and 50 per cent for North-Eastern states, Himalayan states, and islands for storage and transport infrastructure.

Assistance of 50 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively, is also given for value addition and processing infrastructure subject to a maximum grant-in-aid of Rs 10 crore per project for setting up integrated cold chain projects, including irradiation facility from the farm gate to the consumer, the statement said. The ministry said it is striving to establish an integrated and seamless network of strong cold chain grid and infrastructure for uninterrupted transfer of perishables from production to consumption centres.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

French leader marks Lebanon centennial ahead of gov't talks

French President Emmanuel Macron planted a cedar tree in a forest north of Beirut, marking Lebanons centenary on Tuesday, ahead of talks with officials on ways to help extract the country from an unprecedented economic and financial crisis ...

Malaysia to bar long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia, Philippines

Malaysia on Tuesday said it would bar entry of long-term immigration pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines from Sept. 7, in a bid to curtail imported coronavirus cases amid a spate of new clusters in the country. Health aut...

Soccer-Bayern title haul should feed Germany's Euro ambitions-Suele

Bayern Munichs treble-winning season should feed the hunger for titles in the national team as Germany prepare to host Spain in their Nations League opener on Thursday, the Bavarian clubs defender Niklas Suele said on Tuesday. Bayern won th...

Macron says need to know "truth of numbers" in Lebanese banking crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the truth of the numbers in the Lebanese banking system needed to be known so that judicial action could be taken, saying the country was suffering a banking and central banking crisis.There ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020