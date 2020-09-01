Left Menu
Development News Edition

India among large emerging mkt sovereigns to have highest debt burden by 2021: Moody's

"Debt burdens in Brazil, India and South Africa will rise to among the highest across the large emerging market sovereigns by 2021," Moody's said. The US-based rating agency said medium-term growth and fiscal challenges pose downside risks as some of these nations face economic risks and potential revenue shortfalls beyond the immediate shock, given their exposure to commodities, tourism and generally sectors exposed to lasting changes in behaviours, weak global demand and persistently weaker productivity growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:57 IST
India among large emerging mkt sovereigns to have highest debt burden by 2021: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said India will be among the large emerging market sovereigns to have highest debt burden by 2021. The coronavirus pandemic-induced deterioration in growth and fiscal dynamics will leave most large emerging market sovereigns with higher debt burdens over the next few years, it said.

We expect government debt in the large emerging market sovereigns to rise by almost 10 percentage points of GDP on average by the end of 2021 from 2019 levels, driven primarily by wider primary deficits, although some are likely to see higher interest payments contributing to higher debt, Moody's said. "Debt burdens in Brazil, India and South Africa will rise to among the highest across the large emerging market sovereigns by 2021," Moody's said.

The US-based rating agency said medium-term growth and fiscal challenges pose downside risks as some of these nations face economic risks and potential revenue shortfalls beyond the immediate shock, given their exposure to commodities, tourism and generally sectors exposed to lasting changes in behaviours, weak global demand and persistently weaker productivity growth. "Fragile financial systems and/or contingent liabilities compound this risk for India, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey," Moody's noted.

It further said in India, increased stress within the financial system, among banks and non-bank financial companies, raises contingent liability risks to the sovereign. "Despite steps toward the resolution of high non-performing loans, the banking system continues to suffer from weak asset quality, and low loan-loss coverage and capital adequacy. This is especially the case for state-owned banks, which account for around 70 per cent of total banking system assets," the agency said.

Lingering fragilities in the sector are likely to be compounded by a prolonged period of subdued economic activity compared to pre-coronavirus levels, it added..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CFI to host first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021

The Cycling Federation of India CFI on Tuesday said that it will host the first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021 across Delhi, Mumbai and BengaluruThe CFI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with a new-age marketing exploration firm, Co...

Six nabbed for attacking, robbing loan recovery agent in MP

Five persons were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly beating up a loan recovery agent and robbing him of Rs 1 lakh and bank documents in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused had allegedly wayla...

Helio G95: MediaTek launches its most powerful gaming chip to date

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled its most powerful gaming chip to date i.e the Helio G95 which comes with multi-camera support, AI Super Resolution and enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.The Helio G95s octa-core C...

India conducts total 4.3 crores COVID-19 tests so far

Indias cumulative COVID-19 tests crossed 4.3 crores on Tuesday, including 1,22,66,514 tests, which were done in the last two weeks alone, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The states, which are contributing maximum to the over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020