Zee launches cinema-to-home service Zee Plex

The cinema-to-home servie is called Zee Plex and, for this, it has partnered with leading distributors, including Dish D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, as well as key distribution platforms in the international markets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:31 IST
As movie halls continue to remain shut for the sixth consecutive month due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, leading broadcaster Zee on Tuesday announced a cinema-to-home service, beginning a new digital distribution model for producers. The cinema-to-home servie is called Zee Plex and, for this, it has partnered with leading distributors, including Dish D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, as well as key distribution platforms in the international markets.

Movie halls have been one of the worst-hit businesses due to the lockdowns. Movie halls were one of the first to be closed even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25. This has forced many producers to release their new movies online such as on Amzone Prime and Hotstar. Zee Plex will also be available on its over-the-counter (OTT) platform Zee5, both in the country as well as overseas, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said in a statement.

The statement said Zee Plex is the first 'cinema2Home' (C2H) service on television and digital platforms. With Zee Plex, consumers will be able to watch their favourite new releases in their homes at an attractive per-film price point, the company said. It added that the new model will help enhance the overall commercial ecosystem for producers as it enables them to present their creative work to a wider range of audiences on established entertainment platforms.

Zee Studios Chief Executive Officer Shariq Patel said, "Zee Plex gives consumers the flexibility and convenience to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family." "We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to release a strong slate of blockbusters across languages," he said in a statement without offering details. Atul Das, chief revenue officer of the group, expressed hope that Zee Plex would be available from October 2 as a pay-per-view service on platforms like Dish D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

