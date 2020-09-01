Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel agree on cooperation

The state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Invest in Israel, part of the economy ministry, have agreed on bilateral investment cooperation, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter on Tuesday. It said a first meeting was held and "lays the foundation to explore mutually beneficial areas of collaboration", adding they would focus on opportunities in innovation and technology.

"Enabling companies to establish and grow in Abu Dhabi, ADIO aims to ensure Israeli firms can tap into Abu Dhabi's thriving business ecosystem," the statement said.