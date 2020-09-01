Suzuki Motorcycle reports 19 pc drop in August sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday reported a 19.15 percent decline in total sales at 57,909 units in August. The company had sold 71,629 units in August last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 53,142 units as compared to 62,785 units sold in August 2019, a decline of 15.35 percent, it added. The company said it had sold 31,421 units in July this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This double-digit sequential growth of more than 46 percent has been made possible with the continuous efforts and hard work of our dealerships," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.