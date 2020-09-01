Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp had sold 5,14,509 units in July, thus registering a sequential sales growth of 13 per cent in August, it added. The company said it is witnessing strong retail offtake with semi-urban centres driving the demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:04 IST
Hero MotoCorp sales rise 7.55 pc in August 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 7.55 per cent increase in sales in August at 5,84,456 units as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 5,43,406 units in August 2019, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

In domestic market, the company sold 5,68,674 units, up 8.52 per cent from 5,24,003 units in August 2019. Hero MotoCorp had sold 5,14,509 units in July, thus registering a sequential sales growth of 13 per cent in August, it added.

The company said it is witnessing strong retail offtake with semi-urban centres driving the demand. With August marking another step forward in the market's recovery, the company cautiously anticipates sales to continue their upward trajectory with favourable factors such as the upcoming festive season, increasing consumer confidence and continued government policy support, it added.

"Now operating at nearly 100 per cent production capacity with almost all customer touchpoints open, the company remains committed to the health and safety of everyone in its ecosystem, including its customers," Hero MotoCorp said.

