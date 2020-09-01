Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS sales dip 1pc in August

The company had posted a total sales of 2,90,455 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement. Total two-wheeler sales increased marginally at 2,77,226 units in August 2020 as against 2,75,851 units in the same month last year. TVS Motor Co said its total exports were at 68,347 units as against 69,702 units in the year-ago month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:47 IST
TVS sales dip 1pc in August

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 2,87,398 units in August. The company had posted a total sales of 2,90,455 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales increased marginally at 2,77,226 units in August 2020 as against 2,75,851 units in the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales were down 1 per cent at 2,18,338 units last month as against 2,19,528 units in August 2019, it added. Motorcycle sales were at 1,19,878 units as compared to 1,09,393 units in August 2019, while scooter sales stood at 87,044 units as against 1,09,272 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 10,172 units last month as against 14,604 units in August 2019. TVS Motor Co said its total exports were at 68,347 units as against 69,702 units in the year-ago month.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines won't support US blacklisting of Chinese firms

President Rodrigo Duterte will allow Chinese companies to participate in infrastructure projects in the Philippines even if they are blacklisted by the United States, his spokesman said Tuesday. The US Department of Commerce announced last ...

Portugal's COVID-19 cases raise UK quarantine fears

As coronavirus cases in Portugal go up and down, fears are growing that Britain will reimpose a quarantine for people travelling from the country.It has been less than two weeks since Britain, Portugals leading source of tourism, lifted a 1...

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances as U.S. factory activity hits 19-month high

Wall Street climbed on Tuesday as a surge in Apple shares propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs, while better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing sector data fueled optimism around a post-pandemic economic recovery. Apple Inc gained ...

These are in complete disregard to agreed understandings: India on Chinese actions in Pangong Tso

India on Tuesday said Chinas fresh attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh is in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two countries. External Affairs Ministry Spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020