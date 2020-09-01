TVS sales dip 1pc in August

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 2,87,398 units in August. The company had posted a total sales of 2,90,455 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales increased marginally at 2,77,226 units in August 2020 as against 2,75,851 units in the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales were down 1 per cent at 2,18,338 units last month as against 2,19,528 units in August 2019, it added. Motorcycle sales were at 1,19,878 units as compared to 1,09,393 units in August 2019, while scooter sales stood at 87,044 units as against 1,09,272 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 10,172 units last month as against 14,604 units in August 2019. TVS Motor Co said its total exports were at 68,347 units as against 69,702 units in the year-ago month.