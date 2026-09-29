Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza, officials say
An Israeli airstrike killed Izz al-Din Al-Beik, the head of Hamas armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Israeli and Palestinian sources said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military had targeted and killed Beik, who they said has been involved in the planning of attacks and recruitment of militants.
Medics and Hamas sources confirmed Beik's killing in the Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City's Nasr neighbourhood around dawn.