Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza, officials say

​An Israeli ​airstrike killed Izz ‌al-Din Al-Beik, ​the head of Hamas ‌armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Israeli and ‌Palestinian sources said. Israeli Prime Minister ‌Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military ⁠had ​targeted ⁠and killed Beik, who they said has ⁠been involved in the planning ​of attacks and recruitment of ⁠militants.

Medics and Hamas sources confirmed Beik's ⁠killing ​in the Israeli strike on an apartment building ⁠in Gaza City's Nasr neighbourhood around dawn.