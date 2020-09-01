Left Menu
Amp Energy India on Tuesday said it appointed Surendra Gupta as Director and Chief Financial Officer to lead the finance function.

Updated: 01-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:19 IST
Amp Energy India on Tuesday said it appointed Surendra Gupta as Director and Chief Financial Officer to lead the finance function. The appointment comes amid its India expansion plans creating the first truly balanced renewable energy company serving both commerce and industrial and utility customers through solar, wind, hybrid and storage assets, the company said in a statement.

Gupta succeeds Shyam Sharma and brings with him a successful track record of strategic and business planning, fundraising, corporate financial management, asset management, procurement and mergers and acquisition. * * * * * InnoVen Capital invests 25 crore in Boat * Venture capital firm Innoven Capital India on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 25 crore in consumer electronics start-up Boat.

Boat claims to have registered gross revenue of over Rs 500 crore in 2019-20 and aims to double the topline by fiscal year 2024 on the back of strong demand for products like audio devices and accessories in the country "Boat is one of the high performing companies in our portfolio, which has not only grown over 3 times since we started the relationship but has managed to do that while being profitable," Innoven Capital India CEO Ashish Sharma said in a statement. PTI PSK PRS SHW SHW.

