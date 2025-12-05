India, Russia ink MoU for cooperation in port and shipping sector following talks between PM Modi and President Putin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
