Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robinhood says web platform operational after service disruption

The company, however, has been criticized for not doing enough to moderate excesses after one of its customers took his life believing he had lost more than $730,000 using the free trading app. Robinhood is also being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Regulatory Authority over the handling of an outage in March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:40 IST
Robinhood says web platform operational after service disruption
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Robinhood Markets Inc, the fintech startup credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, said on Tuesday it had restored services on its web platform following a brief "service disruption" earlier in the day.

"This morning, some of our customers may have experienced a brief service disruption on our web platform. We were able to quickly resolve the issue and our systems are currently operational," a Robinhood spokeswoman said in an email. Robinhood has been at the center of a recent upsurge in day trading by retail investors, who have been homebound due to coronavirus lockdowns. The higher-than-usual traffic on its app has led to multiple outages since early March.

Robinhood is one of the most popular and well-funded fintech startups in the United States, having been valued at $11.2 billion in its most recent funding round. The company, however, has been criticized for not doing enough to moderate excesses after one of its customers took his life believing he had lost more than $730,000 using the free trading app.

Robinhood is also being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Regulatory Authority over the handling of an outage in March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. Investigators are also focusing on the company's lack of customer response, the report added.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

New protests in Belarus as opposition squabbles, U.S. weighs sanctions

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko.Luk...

Sumit Nagal becomes first Indian since 2013 to enter second round of Grand Slam singles event

Sumit Nagal on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing US Open. Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn of USA 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the US Open to progress further into the tournament.With this result, the 23-year-old ...

Pakistan blocks five dating apps including Tinder and Grindr

Pakistan said on Tuesday it has blocked Tinder, Grindr, and three other dating apps for not adhering to local laws, its latest move to curb online platforms deemed to be disseminating immoral content.Pakistan, the second largest Muslim-majo...

U.S. Democrats demand resumption of election security briefings

Senior U.S. Democrats demanded on Tuesday that Republican President Donald Trumps administration resume election security briefings for the U.S. Congress and threatened to take action to compel compliance.Intelligence belongs to the America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020