With hyper-competition and endless choices in the market, looking for the perfect laptop can be quite the task.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:02 IST
Looking for a super thin and ultra-light laptop? Avita is here to meet all your needs!
Avita. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 2 (ANI/Mediawire): With hyper-competition and endless choices in the market, looking for the perfect laptop can be quite the task. When you commence the search for a new laptop, established players might be on the top of your priority list. This is why it is not easy for new companies to enter the Indian laptop market.

Avita, a brand that offers best-in-class laptops, is on a mission to upturn this trend with well-designed and affordable offerings. Its range of modern laptops includes Avita Liber V, AvitaPura, and Avita Magus Lite. The three devices deliver a cutting-edge thin and light experience while fitting into a range of budgets and requirements.

The 14-inch Purais aimed at those looking for a thin and light device with a tight budget, while the Magus Lite offers a 2-in-1 form factor. The Liber V is ideal for those users looking for a bit more power. Let's zoom in on the different devices: AVITA LIBER V

If you are looking for a powerful laptop that is also feature-rich, the Avita Liber V is the obvious choice for you. Its impressive specifications comprise an Intel 10th Generation Core Processor which delivers top-notch performance. It also boasts an SSD storage for lightning-fast boot time and loading speed. Finally, Windows Hello lets you log-in without typing your password each time. Talk about convenience and speed!

But that's not all the Liber V has to offer: the functionality, too, is out of this world. It comes with a backlit keyboard to facilitate typing in the dark. There's a Full HD IPS display with amazingly narrow bezels for a truly immersive experience. Of course, there's a sleek thin and light body lends a premium look and the 1.25 kg and multiple colors make it more desirable. Pick your favorite shade and experience the magic of Liber V!

AVITA MAGUS LITE For the versatile laptop user of today, devices that offer multiple functions are essential. While the regular laptop keyboard is perfect for work, artists and designers also need a touch screen tablet to create their masterpieces.

Meeting these needs with much aplomb is the Avita Magus Lite, with its 2-in-1 design. The detachable keyboard allows users to switch to tablet mode almost instantly and snap it back into place as and when required. The Avita Magus Lite runs on the Intel Celeron N3350 SoC with 4GB RAM. It also has a 12.2-inch 1920x1200p TFT IPS display. It promises a battery life of eight hours and is available in four hues.

AVITA PURA Looking for a simple and straight-forward device, the AvitaPura is the answer. Available in a range of processors, it goes up to the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor. It is equipped with SSD storage to reduce boot and load times.

The 14-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1366x768p resolution combined with the 15mm wide and 1.2 kg light body makes it an awesome choice for those looking for thin and light options. The AvitaPura 14-inch modern PC gives its users an impressive eight hours of battery life. It also packs a range of ports for those planning to attach a range of accessories to their device. This includes two USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a MicroSD card slot, and even a Mini HDMI port. It is available in nine colors and a 3-in -1 sleeve.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

