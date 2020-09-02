Left Menu
Stjepan Udovicic appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of 9mobile

Udovicic is experienced in driving growth across all market segments and brings onboard his competence and excellent grasp of general B2B and B2C businesses across industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:54 IST
The new Chief Commercial Officer arrives at 9mobile from Axiata Group Berhad and its operating company in Cambodia (Smart), where he has managed a large and successful commercial team. Image Credit: Twitter(@9mobileng)

Veteran business growth executive, Stjepan Udovicic, has been appointed the Chief Commercial Officer of 9mobile (9mobile.com.ng) by the Board of Directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), trading as 9mobile.

Udovicic possesses vast international experience working in the telecoms, technology and service sectors in Asia, Europe, and the USA, with a profound understanding of telecom, content and media industries, and embedded and surrounding technology environments and business models.

Udovicic is experienced in driving growth across all market segments and brings onboard his competence and excellent grasp of general B2B and B2C businesses across industries. His product development expertise traverses competitive insight, user acceptance testing, product design, product pricing and customer relationship management with an emphasis on product delivery and product propagation into target touch-point ecosystems, including physical and digital interfaces.

Part of his remit at 9mobile would be to lead the marketing, products, sales, distribution, customer services, and digital front-ends. He will also be responsible for brand evolution and development as the company continues to expand and retool for growth.

The new Chief Commercial Officer arrives at 9mobile from Axiata Group Berhad and its operating company in Cambodia (Smart), where he has managed a large and successful commercial team.

A highly adaptable personality, Udovicic has acquired people management and leadership experience in diverse markets and different cultural contexts, having led various multinational teams in Cambodia, Croatia, Indonesia, Slovenia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the USA.

Before joining Axiata Group, Udovicic was engaged at Orange Romania for three and a half years as Marketing Director, in charge of products and services, digital, brand, and pricing. He initiated a complete brand refresh in that tenure, started converged services, and launched several innovative products and services. He had also worked with Etisalat as Customer Experience Director, spending time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Commenting on Udovicic's appointment, Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, said the company was happy to welcome him into its fold, especially with his wealth of experience.

"Stjepan is a thoroughbred professional with a can-do spirit which is at the core of who we are at 9mobile. We are an adventurous brand, always pushing the limits of innovation, so Stjepan has come right into his home. I am confident he will play a significant role in further strengthening 9mobile's market position in Nigeria's competitive telecommunications industry," he said.

Stjepan Udovicic stated "that he was delighted to join 9mobile as the CCO and was looking forward to using his expertise to further accelerate access to quality products and services for telecoms subscribers in Nigeria".

(With Inputs from APO)

