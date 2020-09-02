Left Menu
Courses on digital skills, remote working top picks for Indian professionals: LinkedIn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:57 IST
Courses on digital skills, remote working top picks for Indian professionals: LinkedIn

Online learning and upskilling has witnessed an uptick in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic and courses on digital skills and remote working have emerged as the top picks for Indian professionals, according to global professional network LinkedIn. As per LinkedIn Learning Data, in India, there has been an increase of 245 per cent in the number of hours spent on virtual learning from July 2019 to June 2020, compared to a year earlier.

LinkedIn on Wednesday came out with the annual Most Popular Courses list, a round-up of top courses taken most by LinkedIn members in the past year (from July 2019 to June 2020) and offers insight into topics that professionals globally are keen to learn in the current scenario. The list is based on the number of unique learners based in India and across the globe.

The top ten courses professionals are seeking the most in India are Learning Python; Time Management: Working from Home; Strategic Thinking; Writing a Resume; Excel Essential Training (Office 365); Cert Prep: Project Management Professional (PMP); Remote Work Foundations; Tips for Working Remotely; Python Essential Training and Communicating with Confidence. "Virtual learning continues to gain traction as professionals adjust to the new normal of remote working. In fact, LinkedIn Learning data shows that the hours spent learning in July 2020 is more than 3x the amount in July 2019," said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.

Globally, courses that are helping professionals achieve work-life balance and work better remotely top the list. In India, the list reflects an interest in both digital skills and adapting to remote working as part of soft skills, and 5 out of 10 of these courses focus on soft skills.

LinkedIn has made all the courses on the Most Popular Courses list free for all to use until September 30, 2020. LinkedIn Learning offers more than 16,400 courses across business, creative and technical categories, and since the pandemic, LinkedIn has made over 600 LinkedIn Learning courses free across seven languages.

