Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves pact between India, Finland for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

"Geological Survey of Finland has expertise in multi-thematic data integration and analysis using spatial platform with special emphasis on 3/4D modelling for mineral prognostication, hazard management, environmental impact assessment, and other areas of socio-economic significance and developing decision support system which can be used by users with minimal knowledge of GIS-based modelling," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:41 IST
Cabinet approves pact between India, Finland for cooperation in geology, mineral resources
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The government on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Finland for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Union Cabinet...has approved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources between Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines...and Geological Survey of Finland (Geologiantutkimuskeskus), Ministry of Employment and the Economy, the Government of Finland," the mines ministry said in a statement. The pact facilitates cooperation in the field of geology, training, mineral prognostication and suitability analysis, seismic and other geophysical surveys among others finalised with the intent of reinforcing and strengthening scientific links between the two organisations.

This MoU aims to provide with a framework and a platform to promote and foster cooperation in the fields of geology, and mineral resources between the participants for mutual economic, social and environmental benefit; and share experiences on geological data management and information dissemination to promote exploration and mining, in the areas of geology and mineral resources. Geological Survey of India (GSI) is a premier geo-scientific organisation of international repute for creation and updation of national geo-scientific information and mineral resource assessment.

These objectives are achieved through the ground, air-borne and marine surveys, mineral prospecting and investigations, multi-disciplinary geoscientific, geo-technical, geo-environmental and natural hazards studies, glaciology, seismotectonic study, and carrying out fundamental research. "Geological Survey of Finland has expertise in multi-thematic data integration and analysis using spatial platform with special emphasis on 3/4D modelling for mineral prognostication, hazard management, environmental impact assessment, and other areas of socio-economic significance and developing decision support system which can be used by users with minimal knowledge of GIS-based modelling," it said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the SP 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvid...

Keanu Reeves fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

As actor Keanu Reeves ringed in his 56th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making Keanu Reeves trend on Twitter. From recalling his journey in the entertainment industry to just wishing The Matrix star,...

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nations schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbents handling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020