Ministries, public sector undertakings to stop physical of printing calendars, diaries

All such activity shall go digital and online," the ministry said. Further, all the government departments and offices have been directed to make efforts to adopt innovative means to use digital or online method for these items..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:54 IST
The government on Wednesday said ministries, departments, public sector undertakings and public sector banks will stop physical printing of calendars, diaries and greeting cards. In an office memorandum on 'Economy Instructions -- Printing Activities', the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry also bannned printing of coffee-table books and said e-books would be encouraged.

The decision has been taken given the fact that using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is known to be economical, efficient and effective. "The Government of India has decided that there will be no activities towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries festival greeting cards and similar materials for use in the coming year by any Ministries/Departments/PSUs/PSBs and all other organs of the government. All such activity shall go digital and online," the ministry said.

Further, all the government departments and offices have been directed to make efforts to adopt innovative means to use digital or online method for these items..

