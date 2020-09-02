Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to have viable universal health scheme in the country: Sudarshan Ballal

In three days, the regulatory bodies completely changed the tables and we now have a functioning digital health system across the country, he added. "What is really needed for us is that we need to have a viable universal health scheme so that every individual in the country is in some way connected with healthcare," Ballal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:10 IST
Need to have viable universal health scheme in the country: Sudarshan Ballal

There is a need to have a viable universal health scheme in the country so that every individual is in some way connected with healthcare, Manipal Health Enterprises Chairman Sudarshan Ballal said on Wednesday. "Never in my medical career, have I seen any pandemic like COVID-19... It has made us realise how important healthcare is to the world," he said while addressing a virtual interactive session on 'Changing expectations and outlook of healthcare in the COVID-19 world'.

In India, spending on healthcare is very less, less than 1.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), and this needs to change drastically, he added. Healthcare should be a fundamental right of every citizen of this country. The importance of primary, preventive and public health cannot be overemphasised, Ballal said.

Speaking about the role of diagnostics, he said, "Unfortunately, diagnostics were not given the kind of importance that they deserved, till the COVID-19 came up." Ballal added that the private sector along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other regulatory bodies took on the challenge and quickly came up with multiple testings, both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. However, care of non-COVID-19 patients should not be neglected as it can cause serious problems, he added.

On the need to increase spending on healthcare, Ballal said, "We have to increase the healthcare spend and we also need to set up more personnel being available to take care of patients with COVID-19 and other illness." He added that for this, training facilities have to be ramped up because it's not just the infrastructure that money can buy but it takes a long time to bring in healthcare personnel be it nurses, paramedical workers or doctors. Fortunately, the government and the regulatory bodies have increased the number of training centres and significantly increased the postgraduate trainees and "n the next few years, we will be in a much better position than we are in today" he added.

Speaking about the fight against COVID-19, Ballal said, "We at least in India cannot fight the COVID-19 battle alone. No disease of this magnitude can be fought either by the government or the private sector alone."   He added that we have to work together if we have to provide adequate care to the citizens of this country and fortunately, "this is for the first time that we can see the government and the private sector work together". Another thing that has happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic is about the digital healthcare that was stuck in regulatory issues for years. In three days, the regulatory bodies completely changed the tables and we now have a functioning digital health system across the country, he added.

"What is really needed for us is that we need to have a viable universal health scheme so that every individual in the country is in some way connected with healthcare," Ballal said. Highlighting the role of diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics India MD Shravan Subramanyam said, "We have experienced the role and value of diagnostics in COVID-19 management over the past months. Be it diagnostics for therapy or screening for antibodies to plan pandemic management efforts, diagnostics has been at the gateway of healthcare management." While the awareness on the need for diagnostics is positively increased, it is important that testing for pre-existing illnesses and conditions are not neglected for fear of visiting hospitals and labs, he added.

"While COVID-19 management through hygiene and care is pivotal to controlling the spread of the pandemic, it is equally important that people with ailments — especially those qualifying as comorbidities — continue their testing and therapy, if possible using tele and digital interventions," Subramanyam said. For all others, preventive screening is key to maintaining good health especially in pandemic situations, he added.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the SP 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvid...

Keanu Reeves fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

As actor Keanu Reeves ringed in his 56th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making Keanu Reeves trend on Twitter. From recalling his journey in the entertainment industry to just wishing The Matrix star,...

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nations schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbents handling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020