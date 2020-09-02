Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana's tax research unit detects suspicious GST transactions

Recently, these taxpayers were identified by the data analytics capabilities of the tax research unit, an official spokesman of the state's excise and taxation department said on Wednesday. He said these taxpayers were further subjected to physical verifications by the field offices of the department, and recoveries of Rs 28.54 lakh have been effected and a credit of Rs 31.63 crore has been blocked from as many as 69 taxpayers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:59 IST
Haryana's tax research unit detects suspicious GST transactions

The tax research unit of Haryana's excise and taxation department has identified 138 newly registered taxpayers under GST for their suspicious transactions. Recently, these taxpayers were identified by the data analytics capabilities of the tax research unit, an official spokesman of the state's excise and taxation department said on Wednesday.

He said these taxpayers were further subjected to physical verifications by the field offices of the department, and recoveries of Rs 28.54 lakh have been effected and a credit of Rs 31.63 crore has been blocked from as many as 69 taxpayers. The spokesman also said the verifications of the records of these entities showed that these taxpayers have passed on credit amounting to Rs 1,182.23 crore.

He further said these cases have been referred to respective districts offices for further necessary follow-up action. A dedicated cell in the tax research unit will monitor the progress of these cases at regular intervals.

He said the department is further digging out the beneficiaries to whom the credit was passed on by these 69 taxpayers. These beneficiary entities would also be liable for recoveries arising from fake transactions, the spokesman said. PTI SUN HRS.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blacklists ICC prosecutor over Afghanistan war crimes probe

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.Pompeo ...

Domestic fintech deals double to USD 1.7 bn during Jan-Jun: Report

In spite of massive disruptions to economic activities across the globe, the domestic fintech space was overactive in the first half of 2020 with the deal value more than doubling to USD 1.7 billion across 70 deals from USD 726.6 million in...

EXPLAINER-What is Novichok?

Novichok, the nerve agent that Germany says was used to poison Alexei Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is in a coma in a Berlin hospital, was developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s. The name Novichok ...

Italy minister's embrace of 'Blackface' memes spotlights racism

For Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio it was a bit of harmless, social media fun, for others it highlighted what some say is a national blindness to insidious racism lurking just under the skin of predominantly white Italy.When Di Maio appeare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020