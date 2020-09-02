Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares snap 4-day losing streak on tech, chemical sector gains

The chemicals sector ended at a record high as positive manufacturing data from the euro zone, United States and China this week pointed to a recovery in global factory activity. Local technology stocks mirrored gains in their U.S. peers, ending at their strongest level since 2001.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:37 IST
European shares snap 4-day losing streak on tech, chemical sector gains

European shares closed higher on Wednesday as signs of a recovery in global manufacturing activity helped chemical and industrial stocks, while the tech sector marked its strongest close in more than 19 years, tracking gains on Wall Street.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.7% after closing lower for the past four sessions. The chemicals sector ended at a record high as positive manufacturing data from the euro zone, United States and China this week pointed to a recovery in global factory activity.

Local technology stocks mirrored gains in their U.S. peers, ending at their strongest level since 2001. The sector has been more resilient than most through the pandemic, having turned positive for the year by early July. Still, weak inflation data and the lack of clear progress against the pandemic augured an uneven economic recovery, fears of which have kept the STOXX 600 in a tight trading range since June.

"Weak inflation data may have increased the chances for the ECB to expand its efforts to stimulate the Euro-area economy," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, wrote in a note, referring to the negative inflation reading from the euro zone on Tuesday. "With central banks and governments around the globe staying willing to do whatever it takes to support their economies from the effects of the pandemic ... we would still consider the latest retreat in most equity indices as a corrective phase."

Data on Wednesday showed that German retail sales fell unexpectedly in July, dashing hopes that household spending in Europe's largest economy will be powerful enough to drive a strong recovery in the third quarter. But German stocks rose more than 2%. In corporate news, Barratt Developments Plc, Britain's biggest housebuilder, surged 8.7% after it flagged an improvement in forward sales, despite reporting a near 30% fall in annual housing completions and revenue.

The stock was the best performer in the personal and household goods sector, which led gains among its European peers for the day. Italian infrastructure group Atlantia topped the STOXX 600 on hopes that it would clinch a deal over its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

Belgian real estate firm Aedifica rose 4% after it clocked strong rental income growth over the 12 months to June 30. European banks, however, lagged their peers, retreating 0.7% as uncertainty over the pandemic seemed likely to create a shaky credit environment.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

London's Heathrow Airport consults unions over redundancies

Londons Heathrow Airport said it is consulting with unions about redundancies as a result of a downturn in the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could see over 1,000 frontline roles go.The airport has informed union officials tha...

China engaged in clear, intensive intensifying pattern of bullying neighbours: Pompeo

Hoping for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday asserted that the Communist Party of China is engaged in a clear and intensive intensifying pattern of bullying its ...

SC rejects bail plea of juvenile accused of murder of 7-year-old

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the regular bail petition of a juvenile accused in the murder of a 7-year old boy at Ryan International School, Gurugram in 2017. Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of th...

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton aims for 90 as Ferrari brace for more pain

Ferrari fans are having a wretched time this season so it may be just as well that Sundays Italian Grand Prix will be run without spectators.Even if a clampdown on engine modes slows Mercedes Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton, chasing his 9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020