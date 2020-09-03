Improved Law and Order Under New Commissionerate System brings Hope to the City

A city flourishes when the law and order situation is under control, the same holds for Noida which is improving with every passing day. Over the years, Noida has emerged as the destination for corporate, and along with it for many other sectors; people started moving here not only for work but also to have an abode in the city. There was a time when some parts of Noida were seen as not safe especially at night but now the situation has changed drastically. The scenario improved speedily especially when Noida came under the commissionerate system of policing in January 2020 and senior IPS office Alok Singh took charge as the first Commissioner of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. The best way to judge a city is to look at it from a woman's perspective. After the new system was put into place, Noida is gradually turning out to be a city safe for women. There are separate units in every police station manned by women police officers. This is helping the police to extend the empathetic approach in dealing with crimes related to women. Noida police have identified routes frequented by women, and they are now ensuring special patrolling on these routes.

The department under the new system and leadership has worked on many aspects including monitoring, patrolling, and making people aware. Criminals have started fearing the police department as it is taking strict action against them including attaching their properties. The steps being undertaken are likely to turn Gautam Buddh Nagar into a smart city that will have hi-tech security because of the inclusion of high-definition CCTV cameras, single-window complaints redressal system, etc. Noida will definitely flourish with this efficient team whose chief has spoken sternly against traffic chaos, a crime against women, and cyber fraud. A lot of corporate offices are in Noida and many more are expected to set office here in the coming years. Over a period of more than six months since the new system was introduced, the overall crime rate in Noida has come down. Police are also working towards traffic-related issues, which once solved will further improve life in the city. To improve traffic management, plans are underway to put Noida under electronic surveillance and to put at least 203 square kilometers under real-time surveillance. For traffic discipline, CCTV cameras have been installed at some major junctions and more cameras at public places are planned. The new team also understands the futuristic policing needs of the expanding city, and hence plans are in place for regions as far as Jewar. A separate zone for the airport region is expected with a dedicated DCP to look after the crime.

With the situation improving in the city, it is coming out as the city of choice for people even from neighboring regions. It seems the sunny days are here for Noida; people will move around confidently and safely as the new system is making policing more people-centric. Seniors are also planning to conduct soft skill programs for personnel to bridge the trust between police and public. Image 1: Senior IPS officer Alok Singh took charge as the first Commissioner of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate Image 2: The department under the new system has worked on many aspects including monitoring, patrolling, and making people aware.