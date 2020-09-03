Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large, mid-sized Indian private banks to gain more market share: Fitch

Indian private banks which have stronger loss-absorption buffers than the public sector banks are likely to gain market share from their state-owned peers in the medium term, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:00 IST
Large, mid-sized Indian private banks to gain more market share: Fitch
Private banks' loss absorption buffers strengthen their ability to recognise losses up-front.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian private banks which have stronger loss-absorption buffers than the public sector banks are likely to gain market share from their state-owned peers in the medium term, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday. Private banks' loss-absorption buffers, in particular, enhanced capital bases, strengthen their ability to recognise losses up-front with less disruption in their efforts to accelerate market-share gains.

"However, we do not expect immediate gains as the sector's credit growth is likely to remain subdued and will only resume meaningfully once a sustained recovery from the pandemic gets underway," said Fitch in its latest non-rating action commentary. Private banks have had a decade of strong growth, reflected in much higher loan compound annual growth rate of 19.6 per cent compared with state banks' 8.5 per cent, backed by better capitalisation and fewer asset quality problems.

Most of the gains occurred in the five years preceding the coronavirus pandemic as state banks were hamstrung by ballooning impaired loans, larger losses and weaker capitalisation. Nonetheless, private banks' risk appetite in some sectors has been significant during this time which has contributed to the downward trajectory in their viability ratings in the last two years. Their larger risk appetites in certain segments render their intrinsic credit profiles more vulnerable to deterioration in the operating environment.

The government-led merger of state-owned banks helped them to consolidate their market positions in the last few years, said Fitch, but their market shares will continue to erode if they do not raise adequate capital to absorb future stress and support growth. Some banks have raised capital after the Reserve Bank of India implored banks to raise fresh equity. However, the capital-raising has been limited so far to private banks which collectively raised 6.3 billion dollars in the past three months.

While state banks have announced their intentions to raise fresh equity, they have not gone further than routine board approvals nor given clear indications on the timelines, except for a few banks. "This is despite the need to expedite improvement in the state banks' capital positions, which we believe remain vulnerable to varying degrees to future stress and unexpected losses," said Fitch.

Without adequate capital, state banks may be forced to curtail growth because their financial statements do not yet fully reflect the impact of the pandemic on asset quality due to regulatory relief measures that have delayed non-performing loan recognition. In July, a Fitch report estimated that Indian banks will require between 15 billion and 58 billion dollars in fresh equity over the next years under various stress scenarios, with the bulk of it required by the state-owned banks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast D...

Early vaccine results show no major safety issue

Early results from an experimental coronavirus vaccine show no major safety problems and suggest that it spurs the desired immune system responses, researchers reported on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The US government ...

France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulus to revive economy

France plans to spend 100 billion euros 118 billion to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signalling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business reform agenda. The stimulus equates to 4...

China stocks end lower as high-flying consumer shares retreat

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, as investors pulled out of high-flying consumer firms on worries over lofty valuations, while Sino-U.S. tensions also dented sentiment, outweighing optimism stemming from upbeat services sector data. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020