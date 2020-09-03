Left Menu
Development News Edition

Svamaan Financial Services rolls out QR code based payments services

These partnerships will allow Svamaan to offer digital and safe loan disbursements as well as collections experience while adhering to social distancing and safety norms in business operation, the company said. "Svamaan's primary goal has always been to empower rural women and make them financially independent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:41 IST
Svamaan Financial Services rolls out QR code based payments services

Digital microfinance venture Svamaan Financial Services has rolled out QR (quick response) code based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment option on GooglePay, PhonePe and PayTM for its customers. This facility is in addition to all banking apps offerings, it said in a release.

The company has also forged partnership with digital payment companies including PayU, FINO Payments Bank and PayNearby for cashless and contactless service in view of the COVID-19. These partnerships will allow Svamaan to offer digital and safe loan disbursements as well as collections experience while adhering to social distancing and safety norms in business operation, the company said.

"Svamaan's primary goal has always been to empower rural women and make them financially independent. COVID-19 pandemic has particularly affected the low-income groups across the country in terms of lack of easy availability of finance. "In times like these, Svamaan is committed to provide a much-needed helping hand to rural women to rebuild their dreams," said Anushree Jindal, Founder & Director of Svamaan Financial Services said.

During the current fiscal, it plans to double its customer base to 50,000 customers by the end of FY21, the company said. Citing MFIN (MicroFinance Institutions Network) it said the microfinance industry has total loan portfolio of Rs 2,31,788 crore with 10.5 crore active loan accounts at end March 2020.

The company currently has operations across 50 rural locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh with over 25,000 customers..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK working on 20-minute coronavirus test

The British government says it is investing in a coronavirus test that gives results in as little as 20 minutes, as critics say tests for the virus are being rationed because the system cant cope with demand. Health Secretary Matt Hancock s...

Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

Facebook Inc has banned a member of Indias ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and hate, as Mark Zuckerbergs company finds itself caught in a debate over how it handles political content in its biggest market.The compa...

Malaysia expands entry ban to U.S., UK, France pass holders

Malaysia on Thursday added at least nine more countries, including the United States, Britain and France, to its list of long-term immigration pass holders to be barred from the country, national news wire Bernama reported. Malaysias govern...

COVID-19: Maharashtra Police reports 5 deaths, 424 new cases

Four hundred and twenty-four Maharashtra police personnel have contracted coronavirus while five succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, according to the statement from the state police issued on Thursday. A total of 16,015 pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020