OSM Records releases new song for the millennial youth

OSM Records, one of the renowned brands in the music world that encourages fresh talent, has recently released a new song 'Humko Kuch Nahin Malum dedicated to all millennial intrigued by the ideologies of life. Since the launch, the video song has crossed over three million views on YouTube and still creating a loud buzz in the industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:24 IST
OSM Records. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 3 (ANI/Digpu): OSM Records, one of the renowned brands in the music world that encourages fresh talent, has recently released a new song 'Humko Kuch Nahin Malum dedicated to all millennial intrigued by the ideologies of life. Since the launch, the video song has crossed over three million views on YouTube and still creating a loud buzz in the industry. OSM Records was founded by Himanshu Shekhar and Manpreet Kaur in 2018 and within a span of two years, the label has done ten songs with various artists along with promoting fresh talent.

'Humko Kuch Nahi Malum' is a contemporary, high- powered peppy number that gives some of the deepest philosophies of life. Penned down and directed by Himanshu Shekhar, it also features a rap styled monologue by Manpreet Kaur, one of the most recognized names in the Punjabi music industry. It is the first song for Himanshu Shekhar as a lyricist. "Life like knowledge is an arc, it is there to be explored. A journey full of inquisitiveness is the only path to discovery of life and existence that the song uncovers in the most light-hearted way," he said on the theme of the song.

The song has an ensemble cast of young talent including Dhruv, Arshya, Misha, Anurima, Dalbir, Vikram, and Bhaway with Naresh Gosain, a leading name in the advertising industry. The technical crew involves Anirban Mukherjee, who has created several sensational videos on social media and DOP Ashish Rai, one of the finest and renowned names in the Punjabi music industry.

"We are thrilled with the response that the song has received within a short span. Everyone is going through a tough time in 2020 and we are bringing this song to our youth who are scared of falling," said Manpreet Kaur, the Head of Production and Business Development at OSM Records on the song launch. The song was executed within 15 days that include writing, music production, Video pre and post-production. The song was shot during COVID-19 with a limited cast and crew within two days.

It helps the viewers overcome the stress of feeling powerless during the pandemic period. It is available on YouTube and across all audio streaming platforms for download. OSM Records is a self-driven venture by talented artists, not promoted, advertised or sponsored by any partners. It aspires to be experimentative while offering the craft that can be distinguished from the industry. It is set to release another Punjabi song, 'Single hai Ji' composed by Himanshu Shekar next month.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

