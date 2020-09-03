Left Menu
Economic activities in UP on rise; August revenue higher: Suresh Khanna

Recovering from the losses caused by the lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has collected Rs 600 crore more revenue in August as compared to the year-ago period. The Finance Minister said the state's economic activities are steadily increasing.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:27 IST
Recovering from the losses caused by the lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has collected Rs 600 crore more revenue in August as compared to the year-ago period. "Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a significant decline in the state's revenue in April, May and June. But economic activities  gained momentum from July. In August, the state collected about Rs 600 crore more revenue than the same month (August) last year," State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna told reporters. Khanna said in August last year, revenue of Rs 8,942.76 crore was received under various heads while in August 2020, the total revenue in these items was Rs 9,545.21 crore, which is about 600 crore more than the previous year's.

He said it proves that the economic activities of the state are on the rise. Presenting some figures, the Finance Minister said under GST or VAT, revenue was Rs 5,126.56 crore in August last year, which increased to Rs 5,329.58 crore in the same month this year.  Similarly, revenue under VAT was Rs 1,831.60 crore last month as against Rs 1,604.26 crore in August last year.

Apart from this, the excise department received revenue of Rs 1,882.33 crore in August 2019, which increased to Rs 2.310.27 crore in the same month this year, he said. The Finance Minister said the state's economic activities are steadily increasing. Following the footsteps of the central government, the Yogi Adityanath government of the state has also issued guidelines regarding Unlock-4.  Now there is no lockdown anywhere in the state except containment zones and as before, markets will be closed on Sundays only. He claimed that Uttar Pradesh has done very well compared to other states in terms of revenue collections.

