EESL to procure 250 EVs from Tata Motors, Hyundai

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India following an international competitive bidding process. The companies will supply 150 Nexon electric compact SUVs and 100 Kona electric premium SUVs for government use. They will replace existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and state governments.

EESL will procure Tata Nexon at Rs 14.86 lakh each, Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price, while Hyundai Kona will be procured at an 11 per cent lower price band of Rs 21.36 lakh and with a standard three-year warranty. This procurement will utilise five million dollars (about Rs 36 crore) from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), according to an official statement.

EESL received financing from ADB towards the cost of scaling up and financing high priority areas like demand-side energy efficiency sector projects. EESL works under the administrative control of Ministry of Power. (ANI)