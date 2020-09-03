Left Menu
Dabur to continue innovation-based journey, launch more new products: Burman

"There is currently good momentum in healthcare and we will leverage this tailwind to build the business further through innovation, distribution enhancement and higher visibility, particularly for our nine power brands," said Burman while addressing the shareholders. Stating that “crisis should never be missed”, the company chairman said Dabur has launched over 50 new products and variants recently, in which majority of them were during and after the lockdown period.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a sea change in demand dynamics, with consumers increasingly seeking Ayurvedic products that build immunity and the company is well positioned to address this trend, said Dabur India Chairman Amit Burman on Thursday. The 136-year-old company would focus on its nine "power brands" and continue its innovation-based journey to mitigate the impact of the immediate crisis and emerge stronger and future-ready, Burman said while addressing the 45th Annual General Meeting of the company through a virtual mode.  Besides, Dabur is targeting online sales channels that have emerged stronger after the lockdown and has plans to introduce more new products exclusively for the e-commerce platforms.

"This is a great opportunity for Dabur and is in line with our stated mission of being dedicated to the 'health and well-being of every household'. "There is currently good momentum in healthcare and we will leverage this tailwind to build the business further through innovation, distribution enhancement and higher visibility, particularly for our nine power brands," said Burman while addressing the shareholders.

Stating that “crisis should never be missed”, the company chairman said Dabur has launched over 50 new products and variants recently, in which majority of them were during and after the lockdown period. He said, "The pandemic has also led to a shift in shopping behaviour of consumers with the propensity for online shopping increasing. Targeting this emerging trend, we have started launching a series of new products exclusively for online markets.” These new launches include Dabur Apple Cider Vinegar and the Dabur Baby Care range.  “You will see many more such new launches, going forward,” he added.

Dabur’s nine power brands are -- Chyawanprash, Honey, Lal Tail, Pudin Hara, Honitus in the healthcare segment; Amla hair oil, Red Paste and Vatika in the Home & Personal Care category; and Real in the Foods category.  “We completely changed the way the organisation worked, adapting the existing policies and procedures to changing times and stepped up on innovation to launch over 50 new products and variants in record time,” he said. Within weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dabur strengthened its immunity-building products portfolio with the introduction of a whole new range which includes health juices like Amla, Giloy, Giloy-Neem-Tulsi and Aloe Vera, besides products like Tulsi Drops, Haldi Drops, Ayush Kwath Kaadha, Immunity Kit and many others.

“We also entered the personal and household hygiene market under Dabur Santize brand with products like hand sanitisers, air sanitisers, antiseptic liquid, germ protection soap and a range of disinfectants,” he said.  While talking about Dabur’s performance, Burman said despite the COVID-19 impact, the company ended 2019-20 fiscal with a 2 per cent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 8,704 crore with a net profit of Rs 1,445 crore. “As the country’s largest Ayurvedic products maker, our business is well-positioned to address this trend,” he said.

