Harvest Gold launches special edition bread to thank team members for efforts in pandemic

The special edition bread's packaging will feature 30 photographs and 250 names of team members. Harvest Gold is the largest manufacturer of bread in north India, and supplies 6 lakh loaves of bread every day, serving an equal number of families daily.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:32 IST
Bread maker Harvest Gold on Thursday announced a special edition bread in 700 grams in north India to thank its team members for serving people amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The special edition bread's packaging will feature 30 photographs and 250 names of team members.

Harvest Gold is the largest manufacturer of bread in north India, and supplies 6 lakh loaves of bread every day, serving an equal number of families daily. "Titled #ThanksTeam, the program acknowledges the selfless and passionate efforts of the Team of Harvest Gold," the company said in a statement.

The team members have worked hard with dedication and ensuring that the bread is produced under high safety and hygiene standards and delivered fresh every day at all neighbourhood stores, it said. These represent associates from various departments like manufacturing, purchase, R&D, sales, marketing, distribution, finance, human resources and information technology.

"Working day and night with production of bakery products and their distribution to the consumers, Team Harvest Gold reinvented safety and hygiene measures to ensure that there were no lapses and only the healthiest and safest product was delivered," Harvest Gold Executive Director (Sales) Vikas Gupta said..

