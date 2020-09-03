Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs paradigm shift in personal data management: Niti Aayog

The draft for discussion paper also pointed out that a well designed data governance framework for the Indian context would enable, not just secure data protection, but also grant users control over data through a safe and seamless protocol to share data across institutions, leading to individual empowerment and well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:36 IST
India needs paradigm shift in personal data management: Niti Aayog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India needs a paradigm shift in personal data management that will promote greater user control on data sharing, according to a new discussion paper by Niti Aayog. The draft for discussion paper titled 'Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA)' further said it is designed as an evolvable and agile framework for good data governance, given the rapid pace of change in this arena.

In a nutshell, it said, DEPA empowers people to seamlessly and securely access their data and share it with third-party institutions. The draft paper further said that opening up an Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) based data sharing framework would bring significant innovation by new fintech entities.

APIs enable seamless encrypted data flow between data providers and data users through a consent manager, it added. "India needs a paradigm shift in personal data management that transforms the current organisation-centric data sharing system to an individual centric approach that promotes user control on data sharing for empowerment," the discussion paper said. It noted that DEPA is predicated on the notion that individuals should have control over how their personal data is used and shared. The draft for discussion paper also pointed out that a well designed data governance framework for the Indian context would enable, not just secure data protection, but also grant users control over data through a safe and seamless protocol to share data across institutions, leading to individual empowerment and well-being. According to the discussion paper, other countries have responded to data protection challenges by implementing efforts to improve data protection and consent-based sharing (such as Open Banking in the UK or General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU), which India can learn from. "However, these approaches have not addressed the issue in a manner that is fully relevant to India's scale and diversity, and to our objectives around accelerating financial inclusion, economic growth, and data democracy," it said. In his foreword, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant wrote that in an evolving and fast paced digital landscape, headlines world-over have squarely placed data protection, privacy, and unauthorised data sharing or misuse in the limelight. "In India, we not only need stronger data protection, but also data empowerment: everyday Indians need control over their own personal data to improve their lives. "They should be able to leverage their digital history to access growth opportunities offered by different institutions," Kant wrote. He further said that with DEPA, India will be taking a historic step towards empowering individuals with control over their personal data, by operationalising an evolvable regulatory, institutional, and technology design for secure data sharing. Stating that beyond the financial sector, DEPA also presents opportunities in health, jobs and urban data, Kant said this has become more exigent in a post-COVID world. "DEPA builds the right infrastructure. It inverts the traditional Western model where data is simply used to advertise and sell products, to one where data can be used to empower a billion Indians," the Niti Aayog CEO noted..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Apple to delay privacy change vexing Facebook, mobile ad market

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it plans to delay until early next year updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads. The delay could benefit Facebook Inc, which last week said the ...

Lot of technologies developed to deal with cold weather in northern mountains: DRDO chief

A lot of technologies have been developed to deal with the extreme cold weather in the countrys northern mountains and the armed forces are using all of them, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said on Thursday. These range from technologies de...

Rajasthan reports record spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more fatalities

Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 86,227, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,095. According to a health department bulletin i...

Assam passes bill allowing deferring of polls to municipal boards by one year

Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill which allowed deferring of the elections to the municipal boards by up to one year after expiry of their terms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Assam Municipal Amendment Bill, 2020, allowed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020