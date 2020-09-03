Left Menu
Development News Edition

5paisa Capital gets board approval to raise Rs 1,150 cr via equity, bonds

The board of directors at their meeting held on September 3, 2020, considered to raise fund not exceeding Rs 900 crore through issuance of equity shares along with warrants or any other security, 5paisa Capital said in a regulatory filing. The company said it plans to raise the fund through preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, issue of warrants or any other modes in one or more tranches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:52 IST
5paisa Capital gets board approval to raise Rs 1,150 cr via equity, bonds
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@5paisa)

Digital discount brokerage firm 5paisa Capital on Thursday said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,150 crore by issuing equity shares and other instruments. The board of directors at their meeting held on September 3, 2020, considered to raise fund not exceeding Rs 900 crore through issuance of equity shares along with warrants or any other security, 5paisa Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it plans to raise the fund through preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, issue of warrants or any other modes in one or more tranches. Additionally, the board also cleared the proposal for raising up to Rs 250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, it added.

Among others, the board of directors also approved the appointment of Ravi Garikipati as an additional non-executive and independent director with effect from September 3, 2020. 5paisa Capital said it will seek approval from members through postal ballot for the fundraise plan and appointment of Garikipati.

Garikipati is an entrepreneur and technologist with over 30 years of experience mostly in technology and executive leadership roles. He was chief technology officer at Flipkart in the past and has recently co-founded fintech start-up Davinta Finserv focussing on financial inclusion for the bottom of the pyramid.

Shares of 5paisa closed at Rs 378.85 apiece on BSE, up 4.50 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Apple might delay iOS change vexing mobile ad market - The Information

Apple Inc plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The move...

Landslides, flash floods kill 48 in northwest Pakistan

Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in northwest Pakistan for the last one week have killed 48 people, injured 67 others and damaged over 100 houses, officials said on Thursday. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Swat, ...

Airlines urge UK, U.S. to start London-New York passenger testing trial

Major airlines want the U.S. and British governments to launch a passenger testing trial for the coronavirus for flights between London and New York to pave the way for a resumption of more international travel.In a letter to government tra...

Apple to delay privacy change vexing Facebook, mobile ad market

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it plans to delay until early next year updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads. The delay could benefit Facebook Inc, which last week said the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020