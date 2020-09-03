Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to delay privacy change vexing Facebook, mobile ad market

Apple said Thursday that it will not begin enforcing use of the prompt until early next year. Advertisers are instead gearing up to use a new advertising system that Apple has created and claims is more private because it does not provide detailed information about individual users.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:30 IST
Apple to delay privacy change vexing Facebook, mobile ad market
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it plans to delay until early next year updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads. The delay could benefit Facebook Inc, which last week said the changes would render one of its mobile advertising tools "so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14."

Apple announced new privacy rules in June that were slated to take effect with the launch of its iOS 14 operating system this fall. Among them is a new requirement that advertisers who employ an Apple-provided tracking identifier, or other tools that have a similar function, must now show a pop-up notification asking for tracking permission. Apple said Thursday that developers will still have the option to use the prompt when iOS 14 arrives.

"When enabled, a system prompt will give users the ability to allow or reject that tracking on an app-by-app basis," Apple said in a statement. "We want to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes, and as a result, the requirement to use this tracking permission will go into effect early next year." Digital advertising firms will have space in the notification to explain why they are seeking tracking permissions, but they expect most users will decline to grant that permission. Apple said Thursday that it will not begin enforcing use of the prompt until early next year.

Advertisers are instead gearing up to use a new advertising system that Apple has created and claims is more private because it does not provide detailed information about individual users. Advertisers have said that system is likely to generate less revenue. The news was first reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-said-to-delay-ios-change-roiling-mobile-ad-market by technology news website The Information.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Allegation of this nature hugely concerning: Yorkshire Cricket reacts to Azeem Rafiq's racism claims

The allegation of this nature is hugely concerning, said Yorkshire Cricket on Thursday after the former England U-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq claimed he was close to committing suicide because of the racism he faced within the club. I know how c...

Studies indicate COVID19 immunity stays from 5 months to a year

Different scientific studies are under the consideration of the health ministry that say that COVID-19 immunity or antibodies last for 5 months to upto an year, according to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday. However, our su...

Biden meets Jacob Blake's family to start Wisconsin trip

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden began a visit to the battleground state of Wisconsin on Thursday by meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man whose shooting by a white police officer sparked days of sometimes violent a...

Dahnkhar fires fresh salvo, seeks judicial probe into purchase of equipment to fight COVID-19

In a fresh salvo against the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called for a time-bound high level judicial probe into the purchase of equipment of Rs two thousand crore to fight the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020