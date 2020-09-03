Dalmia Group to set up world-class hospital, school for higher learning at Ayodhya * Dalmia Group on Wednesday said it has planned to set up a world-class hospital and a modern school for higher learning at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The Sanjay Dalmia-led Dalmia Group has approached the Uttar Pradesh government to acquire land for building the hospital and the school at Ayodhya.

It is in an advanced stage of talks with the state government following a requisition for allotment of 10-acre land at Ayodhya has already been made to the UP government. Commenting on the development, Dalmia Group of Companies Chairman Sanjay Dalmia said: ”First, we are planning to build a state-of-art-health facility, which will be a charitable hospital offering free treatment to the needy. Secondly, in the memory of my mother, we will build a school of higher learning to provide the right education to children.’’ ***** APIS Honey announces partnership with Rajasthan Royals * APIS Honey on Wednesday announced joining hands with Rajasthan Royals as a "headgear partner" for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

APIS Honey comes in as the leading headgear partner for Rajasthan Royals, with the logo to be sported throughout the tournament, it said in a statement. Commenting on the development, APIS India CEO Pankaj Mishra said: "The synergy between both the brands to work together and drive the message for health is something we are really looking forward to." ***** Mullenlowe Lintas Group launches 'Restart & Restrat', a framework for brands in challenging times * MullenLowe Lintas Group on Wednesday launched Restart and Restrat -- a framework created to help marketers explore the various recovery paths available to them during the ongoing crisis.

The framework lays significant emphasis on how brands can effectively deal with specific impact on various industries, it said in statement..