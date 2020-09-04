Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wider use of on-board cameras to enhance seafood production: Stuart Nash

“Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-09-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 07:33 IST
Wider use of on-board cameras to enhance seafood production: Stuart Nash
“Ministers have agreed on the next steps to improve the quality of fisheries data through an extra layer of verification. Cameras also help the transition to more modern fishing industry and a more sustainable and prosperous seafood sector,” said Mr Nash. Image Credit: Wikimedia

New government support will enable onboard cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet.

"Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand's reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood," said Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash.

"The Coalition Government has agreed to make funding available to advance the next phase of on-board cameras, to around 345 vessels.

"The rollout of on-board cameras is another step to modernise the fishing industry. Cameras will improve fisheries management information and provide the transparency demanded by domestic and international markets.

"The decision also supports the economic recovery for communities who depend on fishing for their livelihoods. As we respond to the impact of COVID19 it's more important than ever to position the country as a world-leading source of sustainable, trusted and high-value seafood.

"Last year we funded cameras on 20 fishing vessels in areas that pose the highest risk to Māui dolphins, off the West Coast of the North Island. In 2019 we also required electronic catch and position reporting for around 830 boats in the inshore fleet.

"Ministers have agreed on the next steps to improve the quality of fisheries data through an extra layer of verification. Cameras also help the transition to more modern fishing industry and a more sustainable and prosperous seafood sector," said Mr Nash.

Next steps in the rollout require the preparation of a detailed business case, public consultation, and the approval of new regulations. The proposal is as follows:

Expand the onboard camera programme to around 345 inshore vessels by 2024, in two tranches.

The first tranche would see cameras installed on around 165 fishing vessels in high-risk areas. These include the habitats of Hector's dolphins, Antipodean and Gibson's Albatross, black petrels, and hoiho penguins.

The second tranche proposes cameras on another 160 fishing vessels. These vessels fish in lower-risk areas but the protected species are still significant, such as fur seals, the common dolphin, flesh-footed shearwater, and Salvin's albatross.

Vessels covered by both tranches primarily use trawl, longline, set net, purse seine or Danish seine fishing methods.

The cameras would cover all inshore areas where fishing poses significant risks to protected species. They would record activity on vessels responsible for about 84 per cent of the inshore catch, by weight.

The capital and operating costs are difficult to assess but are estimated to be around $40 to $60 million over four years. This would include research into new camera technology and digital monitoring developments.

"Crown funding is essential to accelerate the uptake of on-board cameras and provide incentives for the fleet to make the transition," Mr Nash said. "More work is now underway on technical and operational specifications that would affect the costings.

"The precise amount will depend on the business case put together by officials for Cabinet sign-off. The proposed operating model would then have to be tested in the market and negotiations would be subject to a degree of commercial confidentiality.

"Lessons from the first camera rollout to 20 vessels in Māui dolphin habitats off the North Island show the hardware itself is often not the most expensive element. The storage of huge volumes of data, sometimes more than 700 GB per vessel per month, is also costly.

"It has also required significant investment in staff and technology to review the footage, as well as the cost of modifying power supply, communications and electronics onboard the vessels.

"Around 80 percent of the inshore fleet are small operators who do not own quota themselves. They operate under Annual Catch Entitlements (ACE), where they effectively 'lease' the ability to catch fish from a larger quota owner.

"Many make only a basic livelihood from fishing and operate on tight margins. They have limited access to the capital needed for modernisation and innovation of their vessels.

"In a separate decision, Budget 2020 made $4.6 million available for a fishing industry-led support network to help businesses in challenging times. It will be the first fishing-specific support network and builds on the Rural Support Trusts that already work with farmers.

"The fishing community Support and Wellbeing Network will offer mentorship and practical advice to help transition businesses to meet sustainability goals. It will connect fishing operators with the right support services and help them apply for innovation funding," Mr Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

Odd News Roundup: Zimbabwe suspects elephants died from bacterial infection; 'Smart crib' aims to help rockabye baby and more

Google supports Taiwan's economic recovery and digital talent

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China's 'Malacca dilemma' remains

Amid the border standoff between India and China, the latter has suffered a severe blow from Thailand, which said it will scrap the Kra Canal project that Beijing wanted to build to shorten its access to the Indian Ocean, according to a me...

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 ki...

UPDATE 2-Indiana University sees 'alarming' spike in COVID-19 at frat, sorority houses

Indiana University at Bloomington on Thursday urged students living in fraternity and sorority houses to move out, citing an alarming rate of positive COVID-19 tests that marked the latest outbreak in the U.S. Midwest and at a college campu...

Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020