Hong Kong stocks post worst week in over three months after U.S. selloff
Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday, following Wall Street's overnight selloff, and posted their steepest weekly fall in more than three months. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 312.15 points or 1.25% at 24,695.45.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:24 IST
Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday, following Wall Street's overnight selloff, and posted their steepest weekly fall in more than three months.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 312.15 points or 1.25% at 24,695.45. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.56% to 9,883.98. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.3%, while the IT sector dipped 2.03%, the financial sector ended 0.93% lower and the property sector fell 1.49%.
** The top percentage gainer on the Hang Seng was Want Want China Holdings Ltd, up 2.58%, and the biggest decliner was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, down 4.78%. ** For the week, HIS retreated 2.9%, its worst week since the week of May 22, while HSCE also declined 2.9% in its worst week since July 17.
** Wall Street's main indexes marked their deepest one-day dives in months on Thursday as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. ** The Hang Seng tech index fell 1.5% on Friday, but has still gained 61% this year.
** Index heavyweight Tencent fell for a second straight session, shedding 3%, after India banned its popular videogame PUBG. ** "We suggest investors take a wait-and-see attitude toward tech shares for the moment, as the profit-taking pressure could not be ignored for Chinese and U.S. tech firms following their robust gains this year," KGI Securities noted in report.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.72% and Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.11%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8393 per U.S. dollar at 0829 GMT, 0.11% higher than the previous close of 6.847.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 41.81% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
ALSO READ
5, including 2 women, injured in clash over PUBG in UP's Shamli
PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here
Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug on Tencent's PUBG in China spat
India bans 118 more mobile apps with Chinese links, including PUBG
Music app Gaana raises Rs 375 cr debt from Tencent, Times Internet