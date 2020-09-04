Left Menu
Delhi airport sets up COVID-19 testing facility for select arriving international passengers

Delhi airport has set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the multi-level car parking area of its Terminal 3 for arriving international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights, its operator DIAL said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi airport has set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the multi-level car parking area of its Terminal 3 for arriving international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights, its operator DIAL said on Friday. It will be operational within a few days.

The testing facility has been established by the Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is currently associated with the Delhi government to test COVID-19 samples. The Civil Aviation Ministry had on Wednesday said that international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports. If the RT-PCR test result is negative, the international passenger will be allowed to board his or her connecting domestic flight and he or she will not need to undergo any institutional quarantine, the ministry's order said.

The DIAL's press release said, "Results of samples collected at the laboratory will be declared within 4-6 hours to the incoming passengers. Until the results are confirmed, passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel." "Constructed in 3,500 square meter area at multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3, this is the first such arrangement among Indian airports," it noted. An international passenger who does not have a COVID-negative result certificate from a test done not more than 96 hours prior to the journey, and does not opt for an on-arrival testing facility at the entry airport, will have to compulsorily undergo seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine.

On August 2, the Union Health Ministry had said if an international passenger has a negative result from an RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she will not need to undergo institutional quarantine in India..

