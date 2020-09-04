Tech-enabled queue management system launched at Bengaluru airport

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), with Xovis as its implementing partner, has rolled out a tech-enabled Queue Management System at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport). This would reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency and better manage passenger flow during peak hours, BIAL said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, the Xovis PTS, a passenger flow management system, would display live waiting times on the screens at processing points, it said. This system empowers internal teams to plan resources well in advance with historical data available from the solution, according to BIAL.

"The Xovis 3D sensors will capture passenger flow coordinates at departure gates, check-in, immigration, Security Hold Areas of both domestic and international flights as well as Visa sections", the statement said. Xovisis a Swiss company that develops, manufactures and distributes 3D sensors and software solutions for peopleflow measurement, it was stated.