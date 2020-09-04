Left Menu
Development News Edition

REC seeks shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 4.5 lakh cr

State-run REC on Friday said it is seeking shareholders' approval to raise its overall borrowing limit Rs 4.5 lakh crore from the existing Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The said limit of Rs 85,000 crore shall be within the overall revised borrowing limit being proposed for approval by the shareholders at the AGM, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:15 IST
REC seeks shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 4.5 lakh cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-run REC on Friday said it is seeking shareholders' approval to raise its overall borrowing limit Rs 4.5 lakh crore from the existing Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The company's 51st annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on September 25. "The consent of the Members is sought for increasing the borrowing limit from Rs 3,50,000 crore to Rs 4,50,000 crore to cover the further requirement of borrowings," as per the AGM notice. Current outstanding together with projected borrowings during 2020-21 is likely to exceed overall borrowing limit of Rs 3.5 lakh crore, the notice said. The net amount of borrowings of the company as on March 31, 2020 was Rs 2,80,116 crore and a sum of Rs 1,10,000 crore is likely to be borrowed in 2020-21 for lending activities. The borrowing will be done by way of issue of bonds to investors, availing long-term loans from banks and financial institutions, foreign currency borrowings, among others.

The company has also proposed to pass a special resolution for raising funds through private placement of unsecured/ secured non-convertible bonds /debentures of up to Rs 85,000 crore in one or more tranches. The said limit of Rs 85,000 crore shall be within the overall revised borrowing limit being proposed for approval by the shareholders at the AGM, it added.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • AGM

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Judges acquit Dutch populist Wilders of inciting discrimination

A Dutch court on Friday acquitted Dutch far-right populist Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination, although it said he had intentionally insulted Moroccans as a group. Overturning a conviction by a lower court, the appeals panel also dism...

Seamlessly processed margin pledges; new process to stabilise next week: Depositories, clearing cos

Depositories and clearing corporations on Friday said significant amount of margin pledges and repledges have seamlessly been processed since the new mechanism kicked in and they expect the process to stabilise in the coming week. The new m...

Guj SEC issues primary delimitation order ahead of local polls

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, the State Election Commission SEC has issued a primary order for delimitation of five municipal corporations, six municipalities, 16 district panchayats and 29 taluka panchayats, and sought suggesti...

On Brexit, EU needs to accept UK is independent now, British source says

The European Union is slowing down Brexit trade negotiations and should understand that its demands on state aid and fishing are not compatible with Britains status as an independent country, a British source close to the negotiations said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020