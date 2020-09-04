Left Menu
Development News Edition

ROC's Piyush Singh Chauhan says confidence is necessary before success

Ideas always win age has nothing to do because hard work is the harbinger of success. These are a few phrases that represent the smart young man Piyush Singh Chauhan who used his valuable insights gained while pursuing his engineering to a business idea.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:43 IST
ROC's Piyush Singh Chauhan says confidence is necessary before success
Piyush Singh Chauhan Founder Round O'Clock 24*7 retails outlet. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ideas always win age has nothing to do because hard work is the harbinger of success. These are a few phrases that represent the smart young man Piyush Singh Chauhan who used his valuable insights gained while pursuing his engineering to a business idea. He is one of the youngest entrepreneurs and so far also one of the most successful ones. The idea dawned upon him while studying in college that people had nowhere to go after night had they come up with a sudden requirement of goods and commodities.

He started his entrepreneurial journey after completing his engineering from a prestigious organization and gave birth to a very successful and mesmerizing start-up. He is the founder & CEO of Round O'Clock Retail Pvt Ltd, which is India's first 24/7 shopping mall. The chain in just two years into existence is valued at 100cr with a vision to set up a chain of such stores pan India. The company works with the motto of "Serve Every Second" Round O'Clock Retail Pvt Ltd is a company that is driven by the best of technology & innovation that benefits not only the retail market but also the customers directly. It amounts to more than 42,000 valued customers with two stores in the capital of Uttar Pradesh itself. Their vertical - retail aims to offer valuable & high-quality products directly to consumers & their vertical -Cash 'N' Carry is aimed for serving the retailers, wholesalers & distributors. The company provides other verticals too like delivery, packaging & e-store.

This young man of 27 years hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is endured in working meticulously for the welfare of people, the general public and society. Piyush has been active enough for working towards the welfare of children & their education as well. Being the Vice-Chairman of SR Group of Institutions (currently with 15,000 plus students), he has provided free education to 87 meritorious school students who couldn't support their education financially. He also went ahead to help economically-weak 37 engineering students from their respective branches. He believes that through innovative ideas and efforts anyone could start a business by focusing energy and efforts on something positive. For him, a business is a business, no matter the age of the person.

Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh even felicitated Piyush Singh Chauhan on February, 20 2020, who is the Board member in IPSUM Medicare & the Chief Advisor in VAGA Superspeciality Hospital for rendering his services in diagnostics & hospitals. Going beyond barriers and being brave at heart in n the wake of Covid-19 he deliberately took initiatives and collaborated with Food Safety & Drugs Administration of the Govt. of Uttar Pradesh in supplying essential commodities and minimize the panic to a bare minimum. He motivated his entire team as corona warriors to serve the society and people holed up in their homes by supplying essential commodities to every nook and corner of the city. He also collaborated with administration of State Govt by providing transport to shift the migrated workers.

The germs of Social Worker and Socialist flowing in his veins made him as a supportive Frontline worker in this Covid crisis. Piyush Singh Chauhan also provided backend support by facilitating premise for quarantine and rehabilitation centre. A man of many talents, Piyush, who not only is a rising entrepreneur but a great sports enthusiast being awarded at state long jump & in 2008,. He is a crazy cricket addict even today. He believes in putting all the efforts with full determination so that it can bring about drastic changes & has learnt the same from his father, Shri Pawan Singh Chauhan who himself is a renowned personality & a mentor to youth in Lucknow.

Since business flows in his blood; Piyush has successfully built & expanded the business set by his father & now has proved his mettle in the retail industry as well. At a very young age, Piyush who has already achieved so much is still exploring more ways & different ideas to work in other sectors also where he fulfills his motto to "to serve everyone, to serve every second". Having an idea that could change the world is what India's young generation is all about, defining the nation and showing to the world what we are capable of! Never back down, that's the motto, that's the life to be with 'THE BRAND CALLED YOU'.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national teams training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches. The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details....

CG deploys ships, aircraft on SAR to tackle oil tanker fire

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday said two explosions were heard near the seat of fire in a crude-laden ship bound for India, after it burst into flames onThursday off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, as it pressed its various assets for fire...

Dutch appeals court convicts Wilders of insulting Moroccans

A Dutch appeals court upheld Friday the conviction of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders for insulting Moroccans in comments he made at an election night gathering in 2014. However, the court overturned Wilders conviction for inciting discri...

Mumbai: 9-year-old boy dies after tree branch falls on him

A 9-year-old boy died after the branch of a tree fell on him in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, BMC officials said.The incident happened at around 130 pm at MarwadiChawl on Pandurang Budhkar Road, an official said.The boy wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020