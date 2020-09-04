Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP, Telangana at loggerheads over running inter-state bus services

AP Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah is expected to open negotiations on Monday to resolve the ongoing crisis and ensure the bus services between the states are resumed at the earliest, authoritative sources said. Post-formation of Telangana in June 2014, the AP Reorganisation Act enabled running of inter-state public sector Road Transport Corporation bus services for five years without any formal agreement or permit.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:03 IST
AP, Telangana at loggerheads over running inter-state bus services

Amaravati, Sep 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are at loggerheads over running inter-state bus services, despite complete opening of borders as part of Unlock.4. Thousands, if not lakhs, of people in the two states remain without a public transport option as the two states are locked in a standoff over routes.

Private bus operators are expected to grab the opportunity and exploit the passengers if the stalemate persists for long, it is feared. The lucrative Vijayawada-Hyderabad sector has become the main bone of contention between the two Telugu states as Telangana is reportedly insisting that AP forego the profitable route operations.

Though it does not possess adequate number of buses to meet the passenger demand on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad sector, Telangana is said to be adamant on monopolising it. Telangana is sour that its limited services to Vijayawada from Hyderabad are sparsely patronised, causing a loss to its Road Transport Corporation.

As two rounds of talks so far between officials concerned of the states did not break the deadlock, they are now banking on a possible political intervention to end the tussle and get the buses back on roads. AP Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah is expected to open negotiations on Monday to resolve the ongoing crisis and ensure the bus services between the states are resumed at the earliest, authoritative sources said.

Post-formation of Telangana in June 2014, the AP Reorganisation Act enabled running of inter-state public sector Road Transport Corporation bus services for five years without any formal agreement or permit. That arrangement ended in June 2019 but no fresh pact was signed between the two states, though there was never a break in RTC bus services till the COVID-19 lockdown came into force on March 25.

But as the lockdown restrictions were eased and operation of inter-state bus services became possible, Telangana sought to seize the chance and put brakes on AP buses. "At the time of bifurcation in June 2014, APSRTC buses were running 3.37 lakh route kilometers to Telangana while the latter operated only 94,000 route kilometers.

Over the last five years, Telangana increased its operations to 1.55 lakh route kilometers while AP brought it down to 2.65 lakh kilometers, a top official of the AP Transport said. Andhra Pradesh was hitherto running 500 services to Telangana per day, out of which 400-odd were to Hyderabad city only.

"Hyderabad services are the biggest revenue earners and Telangana now wants to grab it all. It wants us to cut the route kilometers by one lakh kilometers though we agreed to reduce 50,000 kilometers.

We also asked Telangana to enhance its own operations by 50,000 kilometers to bring parity. Still, it has not come forward to sign an agreement and resume interstate services," the Transport official noted.

"We have inter-state agreements with neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha, but we never had any problem. In fact, in some cases we continue to operate the services despite non-renewal of formal agreements, the official pointed out.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cong to file review petition against SC order on removal of slums along rail tracks in city

The Delhi Congress will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts order to remove slum clusters along railway tracks in the city, as it will affect over 10 lakh people, the partys Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said on Friday. The Supr...

Harsha Bhogle invests in gaming startup Fantasy Akhada

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has invested an undisclosed amount in gaming startup Fantasy Akhada, and will be the brands face for the next two years, the company said on Friday. Fantasy Akhada founder Amit Purohit said that onboarding ...

CREDAI-MCHI urges Maha govt, railways for logistical means to bring back migrant labourers

Realtors association CREDAI on Friday said it has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to provide necessary logistical means to bring back migrant labourers from their villagesWith more ...

Gujarat consumer redressal body gets new chief

Former Gujarat High Court judge Justice retd VP Patel was appointed the new chairperson of the Gujarat Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. He was appointed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in consultation with the High Court and has assum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020