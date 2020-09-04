CR to operate special trains for candidates of NDA, NA exams

The Central Railway (CR) on Friday announced that it would operate special trains on 23 routes between September 4 and 6 for candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams. In a statement, the CR said that each special train would make two trips, except for the CSMT-Sawantwadi Road special train, of which four services will be operated.

These special trains will run between Solapur-Mumbai, Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Mumbai, Nashik Road-Mumbai, Bhusaval- Mumbai, Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road, Pune-Hyderabad, Kolhapur- Nagpur, Pune-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur. Special trains will also run on Nashik Road-Nagpur, Amravati-Nagpur, Jalgaon-Nagpur, Akola-Nagpur, Ahmednagar- Nagpur, Panvel-Nagpur, Balharshah-Nagpur, Pune-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Miraj-Madgaon, Kolhapur-Madgaon, Kolhapur-Dharwad, Pune-Dharwad,and Mumbai-Hyderabad, it added.

Bookings for the fully reserved special trains on special charges will commence on September 4 at 6 pm at all computerised reservation centres and online on "http://www.irctc.co.in/, the CR said. Every train will have a variable number of AC and non-AC coaches.

The CR also appealed to the passengers travelling on these special trains to follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance..