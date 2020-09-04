Left Menu
Maruti CEO Kenichi Ayukawa takes over as SIAM President

The executive committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body of the Indian automotive industry, has elected Ayukawa as its new president, it said in a statement. Ayukawa is the MD and CEO (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) of country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India since 2013.

Updated: 04-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said its members have elected Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa as its new president for a two-year term. The executive committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body of the Indian automotive industry, has elected Ayukawa as its new president, it said in a statement.

Ayukawa is the MD and CEO (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) of country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India since 2013. He succeeds Rajan Wadhera, senior advisor, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

The election for new office bearers was conducted during the executive committee meeting, which was held after SIAM's Annual General Meeting on Friday. The SIAM members also elected Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, as the new vice president.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) will continue as the Treasurer of SIAM, the industry body said.

