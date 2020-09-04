Srei lines 10 mn Euro export finance from KfW IPEX-Bank

Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) on Friday said it has successfully closed 10 million Euro export financing deal from European KfW IPEX-Bank that would enable easy deployment of German construction equipment in India. The financed machinery from a German construction machine manufacturer includes asphalt machines, road pavers and rollers.

"Particularly in these times it is important to actively support the German and European export industry," Andreas Ufer, member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank said. The borrower is SEFL, which was set up in 2008 to pool orders from individual Indian construction companies and make the newly ordered machines available to the respective users.

PTI BSM RG RG.