Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'

Aggarwal said that when compared to sales during the April-August period of 2018-19, the industry is down 30 per cent, adding that "within that, the heavy-duty trucks volumes are down by more than 90 per cent compared to the same period of 2018-19". He said the total heavy truck volumes stood at just 13,000 in the first five months of the financial year, against a "good time" demand of 30,000 trucks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:22 IST
'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The commercial vehicle industry, which is facing "challenging" times, is expected to take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 sales volume level when the industry crossed the one million sales mark, a top industry official said on Friday. Domestic CV manufacturers dispatched 10,07,319 units from their factories across the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to 8,56,916 units in 2017-18, logging a growth of 17.6 per cent.

"If you look at the current volumes, we are down to 70 per cent of the last year's sales. In the fiscal year 2019-20 (til August), it was already 30 per cent down as compared to earlier year," VE Commercial Vehicles MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said at the 60th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Aggarwal said that when compared to sales during the April-August period of 2018-19, the industry is down 30 per cent, adding that "within that, the heavy-duty trucks volumes are down by more than 90 per cent compared to the same period of 2018-19".

He said the total heavy truck volumes stood at just 13,000 in the first five months of the financial year, against a "good time" demand of 30,000 trucks. "We are in a very challenging time and it would take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 level," Aggarwal said.

In the first five months, 13,000 heavy-duty trucks were sold. At a good time, this would be around 30,000 trucks, he added. Terming the USD 1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline project as "extremely important" for the economy and the commercial vehicles, Aggarwal said investment in the infrastructure had a lot to do with the health of the CV industry.

"We depend heavily on infrastructure development and economic growth especially for the growth of the CV sector," he said. Aggarwal also welcomed the change in the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which has increased viability of suppliers in the business.

"It is our request to the government to consider including wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the MSME Development Act, which will benefit our dealers and make vehicle retail business viable," he said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Online bans fail to silence US extremists drawn to protests

After Wisconsin protests over Jacob Blakes shooting by police turned deadly last week, a member of an anti-government extremist group started posting updates from the scene for comrades in an encrypted chat room. The group member named Jake...

UK's Frost says EU's stance on state aid, fish may limit progress

Britains chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said the European Unions stance over state aid and fisheries may limit the progress that can be made in key talks next week. Frost said Britain had been clear from the beginning about what it cou...

Under 'Operation Khushi', Ghaziabad police trace 3 teen girls, 2 boys

Ghaziabad police have launched a special Operation Khushi on September 1 in which they would trace missing or abducted children and reunite them with their families, a senior official said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidh...

25 major river bridges in Bihar in last 15 years, 16 in 1947- 2005 period: Minister

Asserting that the NDA believes in work, Bihars Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday said of the 41 big river bridges in the state, 25 have been constructed during the NDAs 15-year rule while 16 were built between 1947 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020