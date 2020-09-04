Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares end whipsaw session lower on tech rout

European shares ended lower in a wild trading session on Friday as technology stocks tracked losses on Wall Street, while merger talks between two major Spanish lenders lifted the banking index. The pan-European STOXX 600 index settled 1.1% lower after flitting between gains and losses, while also shedding about 1.9% for the week on a two-day technology rout.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:41 IST
European shares end whipsaw session lower on tech rout

European shares ended lower in a wild trading session on Friday as technology stocks tracked losses on Wall Street, while merger talks between two major Spanish lenders lifted the banking index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index settled 1.1% lower after flitting between gains and losses, while also shedding about 1.9% for the week on a two-day technology rout. Wall Street indexes plummeted on losses in the technology sector, which retreated sharply from record highs after leading the rebound from pandemic-driven lows.

The European technology sector fell 2.7% to end at a one-month low, underperforming its peers for the week with a 4.1% drop. German software developer Nemetschek bottomed out the STOXX 600, shedding 9.4%.

On the other hand, Bankia and Caixabank marked double-digit gains after both Spanish banks said they were considering a merger to create the biggest lender in the country. Caixabank was among the top percentage gainers in the banking index and the STOXX 600.

Basic resource stocks were also among the few gainers for the day, tracking a rise in base metal prices and an expected uptrend in Chinese demand. The STOXX 600 has stayed well within a trading range seen since June, as a euro zone economic recovery appeared to be running out of steam.

A batch of middling economic data this week bolstered expectations that the ECB would maintain an accommodative stance to support inflation, in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve. "The Fed's decision to move to an average inflation target has set the scene ... given the still high level of uncertainty surrounding any economic outlook, the ECB is highly unlikely to change its policy stance at next week's meeting," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist, eurozone and global head of macro at ING wrote in a note.

With European interest rates in negative territory, the ECB has undertaken massive bond-buying programs this year to boost liquidity through the coronavirus crisis. Real estate stocks sank 3.5%, led by Germany's Vonovia after it announced a 1-billion euro ($1.18 billion) capital raise.

Curevac rose 3.4% after the German biotech firm won nearly $300 million in government funding to speed up work on its prototype COVID-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at scale. ($1 = 0.8441 euros)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Van Aert wins seventh stage of the Tour de France; Anti-doping leaders call for surge in testing ahead and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Van Aert wins seventh stage of the Tour de FranceBelgian Wout van Aert won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a 168-km ride from Millau on Friday. Norways Edvald Boasson Hagen was ...

Belarus opposition leader calls for UN monitoring mission

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month. Speaking to a vir...

COVID-19: Centre exhorts states to curb chain of transmission, bring mortality rate below 1 pc

The Centre on Friday asked 15 districts of four states reporting higher number of COVID-19 deaths and infections to work on drawing up proper containment zones, effective monitoring of home isolation cases, adequate testing, ensuring seamle...

Online bans fail to silence US extremists drawn to protests

After Wisconsin protests over Jacob Blakes shooting by police turned deadly last week, a member of an anti-government extremist group started posting updates from the scene for comrades in an encrypted chat room. The group member named Jake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020