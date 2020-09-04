Left Menu
S Krishnan takes charge as MD & CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Friday said the government has appointed S Krishnan as the managing director and chief executive officer of the lender. "S Krishnan has taken over the charge on September 4, 2020," the bank said in a BSE filing. The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, through a notification dated September 3, 2020, appointed S Krishnan as MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:59 IST
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Friday said the government has appointed S Krishnan as the managing director and chief executive officer of the lender. "S Krishnan has taken over the charge on September 4, 2020," the bank said in a BSE filing.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, through a notification dated September 3, 2020, appointed S Krishnan as MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank, it said. Previously, Krishan served as the executive director of Syndicate Bank from November 2017 to March 2020 and executive director of Canara bank from April 2020 to September 3, 2020. He had joined Indian Bank in 1983. Krishnan has specialisation in credit, specifically corporate credit and risk management, the filing added.

A post graduate in commerce, he is a qualified cost accountant and a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB)..

