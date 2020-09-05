Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank cancels loan for Lebanon's Bisri dam, effective immediately

The World Bank on Friday said it had cancelled $244 million in undisbursed funds for the Bisri Dam project in Lebanon after repeatedly raising concerns about the project since January.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 04:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 04:51 IST
World Bank cancels loan for Lebanon's Bisri dam, effective immediately

The World Bank on Friday said it had cancelled $244 million in undisbursed funds for the Bisri Dam project in Lebanon after repeatedly raising concerns about the project since January. In a statement, the World Bank said it had notified the Lebanese government about its decision, which takes effect immediately. It said it has also repeatedly underscored the need for "an open, transparent and inclusive consultative process."

The World Bank began raising concerns in January about Lebanon's plans to build the large dam in the Bisri Valley, and put funding for the program under partial suspension on June 26. Initially approved by Lebanon's government in 2015 at a total cost of $617 million, the dam had long sparked criticism from environmental activists. Concerns about large infrastructure projects have spiked since the massive port explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4 that killed more than 190 people.

The World Bank committed $474 million to fund the project, of which $244 million have not yet been disbursed. The Bank initially set July 22 as the deadline for authorities to meet all requirements to proceed with the project, but later agreed to extend the deadline until Sept. 4, given constraints imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank said the Lebanese government had failed to address questions about an ecological compensation plan and arrangements for operations and management of the dam. The contractor also had not been mobilized at the site, it said. Certain expenditures related to fiduciary and environmental and social safeguards would remain exempt, it said.

The Bank said it remained ready to work with Lebanese authorities to see how existing loans, including undisbursed amounts from the canceled Bisri project, could be used most effectively to respond to the emerging needs of the Lebanese people following the port explosion.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kiviranta plays role of hero as Stars eliminate Avs

Joel Kiviranta scored the Game 7 overtime winner to compete his hat trick and the Dallas Stars claimed a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Edmonton to advance to the Western Conference final for the first time since 2008....

Very nasty situation along India-China border: Trump

Asserting that the situation along the India-China border has been very nasty and the Chinese are going at it much more strongly, US President Donald Trump said he would love to get involved and help. While were at it, were talking about Ch...

Soccer-Czech Republic calls off Scotland match over COVID-19 concerns

The Czech Republic have called off next weeks Nations League match against Scotland citing COVID-19 concerns hours after beating Slovakia 3-1 away in their opener on Friday. Slavia Pragues chairman said shortly before the game against Slova...

UK court allows Nigeria more time to appeal in $10 billion dispute

A London court has given Nigeria more time to appeal in a 10 billion arbitration case, although Fridays Commercial Court ruling did not specify the length of the extension in the long-running dispute. Process Industrial Developments PID wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020