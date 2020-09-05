Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clusterzap, Marketing Automation Player Powered by AI Wins TiE50 Award at TiEcon 2020

With the world moving towards digital transformation, I strongly believe Clusterzap will help all the small and medium business entrepreneurs to market their product and services without hassle,” said Nikhil MS, CEO of Clusterzap. "TiE50 again attracted high-potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:34 IST
Clusterzap, Marketing Automation Player Powered by AI Wins TiE50 Award at TiEcon 2020
Representative image

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Clusterzap is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This 10-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Clusterzap digital marketing automation platform was recognized for its ease of usability and rich set of features. "We are excited to be recognized as a TiE50 winner. I would like to thank all our team members and mentors for their hard work, dedication, and trust. I would also like to thank our customers for believing in us and providing an opportunity to serve them. With the world moving towards digital transformation, I strongly believe Clusterzap will help all the small and medium business entrepreneurs to market their product and services without hassle," said Nikhil MS, CEO of Clusterzap.

"TiE50 again attracted high-potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year, TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair. Clusterzap is an Omni Channel Digital marketing automation Platform powered by Artificial Intelligence. Clusterzap enables marketers or any business owners to easily run any complex campaigns to reach their audience.

This will help business owners to attract and engage a large customer base within minutes! Clusterzap is the only platform offering the complete digital ecosystem spectrum for small to medium enterprises with an affordable price point. Customers are loving the platform for its ease of use, and easy onboarding. They can learn the platform within minutes and run their campaigns to reach their potential customers within no time! For more information, please visit clusterzap.com. About TiE50 Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early-to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO, with 29 of the exits at over $100 million. The TiE50 awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on Sept. 3.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fire on board oil tanker brought under control with India's help: Lankan Navy

The fire on board an oil tanker off Sri Lankas coast has been brought under control with Indias help and it was towed to the deep sea away from land, the Navy said on Saturday. The ship was carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from K...

Trump urges coronavirus vigilance for Labour Day

President Donald Trump is urging Americans to remain vigilant about the coronavirus over the Labour Day weekend. Trump said at a White House briefing Friday that we need everybody to be careful and to apply common sense in their interaction...

ICMR issues advisory allowing 'testing on demand' for COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has issued an advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing testing on demand for individuals but left it to states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised testing on dem...

Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell to star in war epic ‘Devotion’

Actors Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell are set to lead historical war epic Devotion, to be directed by Sweetheart filmmaker J D Dillard. Based on Adam Makos 2014 book of the same name, the screenplay of the film is written by Jake Crane ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020